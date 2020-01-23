‘Amazing person’: Community farewell beloved Grafton woman

FINAL FAREWELL: Hundreds of people packed out Riverside Church on Thursday to say their final goodbye to Julie Holder.

FINAL FAREWELL: Hundreds of people packed out Riverside Church on Thursday to say their final goodbye to Julie Holder.

RIVERSIDE Church overflowed with hundreds of friends and family who came to say a final goodbye to 41-year-old Julie Holder, a testament to the countless lives she touched.

Pastor Greg Holder conducted the service on Thursday morning, as tears and laughter filled the church and spilt into the courtyard lined with those remembering "Jules" as a beautiful, ­dedicated, strong and loving wife, mother, daughter and friend.

Ben and Julie Holder.

Long-time family friend Glen Scott read the eulogy, a collection of memories and stories from Ms Holder's childhood to her life as a mother of four.

"She was an amazing mother who taught her children kindness, manners, respect, responsibility, joy," he said.

"The family knows that Julie's life has touched all of us and many more than have come here today."

FINAL FAREWELL: Hundreds of people packed out Riverside Church on Thursday to say their final goodbye to Julie Holder.

Her battle against lung cancer ended last Friday, one she waged surrounded by adoring family and friends and with the support of the community in the Clarence Valley and beyond.