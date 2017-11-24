Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Entertainment

An education with Tayshus

Austen Tayshus
Austen Tayshus
Lesley Apps
by

IT'S been 35 years since we were at that backyard barbie.

You know the one, where cricket was played and we saw Wom-bat and Tenter-field, while Nulla-bored them to tears and they all spoke Ill-a-warra among other colourful friends we were introducted to in the 1983 classic penned by Billy Birmingham (12th Man).

But age has not wearied the man behind the famous monologue's deliverer, Austen Tayshus, who is celebrating the milestone by zipping around the country "anywhere they want me” to revisit that poetic masterpiece and what's changed since then.

After three and a half decades Tayshus or Sandy Gutman as he was brought into this world, has no reason to distance himself from the piece that made him a household name.

"Australiana is still the biggest selling single in the country's history so why wouldn't I get around on the strength of that. I still do a lot of live shows and I can get around anywhere.”

Grafton is will soon be on his radar again, a while between gigs in this neck of the woods, but it's the type of region where Australiana still resonates with a certain vintage.

"It's certainly a piece of its time and the first time a comedy monologue (with no music) made it into the music charts. There was comedy material around in that era like Joe Dolce's Shaddup your Face but it was a song.”

Apart from that endearing prose Tayshus's live stand-up shows take no prisoners, his trademark seething satire "very politically incorrect.”

"I couldn't care less who's offended but there's nothing malicious or pernicious. It's just fun. Do many people misinterpret it? Yes. If they don't get it what I'm talking about. I rely on people being smart. They turned out to be pretty stupid in Taree.”

Tayshus said it's a very different world (in Australia) now and his brand of scathing observational comedy moves with the times.

"It's much more multicultural now. I'm from an immigrant background like a lot of Australians are. People are also much more connected through social media. People react immediately to everything. You can't get away with anything any more. Look at this citizenship thing. It's escalated. And those sexual assault claims in Hollywood.”

Tayshus shrewd, unapologetic shtick is as much social commentary as it is about getting laughs and and was happy to have his shows double as an "as education” for some of his more traditional fans.

"There's no point in doing comedy unless you have a point of view. Too many play it safe today. There are no jokes in there. They don't have a point of view. I like irony. I like to push it to the edge until they pull the microphone out of the wall. Austen's coming to town so anything can happen is how I roll.”

And while he reckons Grafton's Jacaranda Hotel sounds like the perfect place for a Tayshus show he said he has had his fair share of overly lubricated fans give him stick before.

"I often get harassed at the end of the show for not doing Australiana because they're too drunk to remember.

"Sometimes I'll do twice if I anticipate it's going to be one of those nights.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
8 things to do this weekend

8 things to do this weekend

PLENTY of fun activities and events for the whole family happening across the Clarence Valley this weekend.

Marine project plans sunk again

Yamba Welding and Engineering managing director Bill Collingburn.

Department again rejects Palmers Island proposal

Police investigate South Grafton break-in

Police are seeking help to find three men who may be able to help with information regarding a breakin at Bent St South Grafton.

Equiment stolen in Thursday morning robbery

Cracking new business in Maclean

TREE CHANGE: Chirpractor Adam Penfold with his family Fern, Heath and wife Aymi outside the practice.

Husband and wife team in town to help people with aches and pains

Local Partners

Uma Thurman unloads on Harvey Weinstein

UMA Thurman has raged against Harvey Weinstein in a new social media post, again suggesting that she was one of his victims and hinting that she has still more to...

Bookies end bets on royal engagement

Bookies think Prince Harry (R) and Meghan Markle (L) are about to announce their engagement. Picture: Getty

Bookies switch to bets on when wedding will take place.

Hit show to take on Weinstein scandal

The Harvey Weinstein scandal has inspired an upcoming episode of Law &amp; Order: SVU.

Law & Order: SVU plans Harvey Weinstein-inspired episode.

Unexpected star in new Captain Marvel

Jude Law is rumoured to be joining the Captain Marvel movie.

BEN Mendelsohn and Brie Larson are already on board for flick.

VIDEO: Will Dustyesky go to Russia with the Socceroos?

FROM MULLUMGRAD: Director Andrew Swain (centre, holding a dog) with most of Dustyesky's Choir.

The all-male choir from Mullumgrad has been booked for Womadelaide

Talented pair a Playhouse treat

Tullara Connors will be joined by Cecilia Brandolini for a special evening of live music at the Pelican Playhouse on December 1.

Clarence's own Tullara Connors will perform next month

Warnie’s surprising new reality TV dream

Shane Warne reportedly wants to be the host of Nine’s new series Love Island. Picture: Hamish Blair

LEGENDARY cricketing Casanova now eyeing off a reality dating show.