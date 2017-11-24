An education with Tayshus

IT'S been 35 years since we were at that backyard barbie.

You know the one, where cricket was played and we saw Wom-bat and Tenter-field, while Nulla-bored them to tears and they all spoke Ill-a-warra among other colourful friends we were introducted to in the 1983 classic penned by Billy Birmingham (12th Man).

But age has not wearied the man behind the famous monologue's deliverer, Austen Tayshus, who is celebrating the milestone by zipping around the country "anywhere they want me” to revisit that poetic masterpiece and what's changed since then.

After three and a half decades Tayshus or Sandy Gutman as he was brought into this world, has no reason to distance himself from the piece that made him a household name.

"Australiana is still the biggest selling single in the country's history so why wouldn't I get around on the strength of that. I still do a lot of live shows and I can get around anywhere.”

Grafton is will soon be on his radar again, a while between gigs in this neck of the woods, but it's the type of region where Australiana still resonates with a certain vintage.

"It's certainly a piece of its time and the first time a comedy monologue (with no music) made it into the music charts. There was comedy material around in that era like Joe Dolce's Shaddup your Face but it was a song.”

Apart from that endearing prose Tayshus's live stand-up shows take no prisoners, his trademark seething satire "very politically incorrect.”

"I couldn't care less who's offended but there's nothing malicious or pernicious. It's just fun. Do many people misinterpret it? Yes. If they don't get it what I'm talking about. I rely on people being smart. They turned out to be pretty stupid in Taree.”

Tayshus said it's a very different world (in Australia) now and his brand of scathing observational comedy moves with the times.

"It's much more multicultural now. I'm from an immigrant background like a lot of Australians are. People are also much more connected through social media. People react immediately to everything. You can't get away with anything any more. Look at this citizenship thing. It's escalated. And those sexual assault claims in Hollywood.”

Tayshus shrewd, unapologetic shtick is as much social commentary as it is about getting laughs and and was happy to have his shows double as an "as education” for some of his more traditional fans.

"There's no point in doing comedy unless you have a point of view. Too many play it safe today. There are no jokes in there. They don't have a point of view. I like irony. I like to push it to the edge until they pull the microphone out of the wall. Austen's coming to town so anything can happen is how I roll.”

And while he reckons Grafton's Jacaranda Hotel sounds like the perfect place for a Tayshus show he said he has had his fair share of overly lubricated fans give him stick before.

"I often get harassed at the end of the show for not doing Australiana because they're too drunk to remember.

"Sometimes I'll do twice if I anticipate it's going to be one of those nights.”