COLOURFUL DISPLAY: A colour run as part of the International Day of People with Disability (IDPwD) celebrations at The Quad in Lismore.
Marc Stapelberg
An explosion of colour for disability awareness day

5th Dec 2018 9:00 AM
THE Quad in Lismore was doused in colour as the International Day of People with Disability (IDPwD) celebrations culminated in a colour run round the precinct.

Over the course of the day a few hundred people attended and engaged in art and dance workshops, with live performances.

The event was attended by organisations such as Southern Cross University, Ability Links, Aimbig Employment, APM Employment Services, DAISI, EPIC Assist, Multitask, RED Inc, and Social Futures.

The theme for International Day of People with Disability for 2018 was 'empowering persons with disabilities and ensuring inclusiveness and equality'.

SCU project officer for Student Access and Inclusion Shelley Odewahn said they had co-ordinated an event with a lot of the local service providers in the area.

"Not only is it a open community event and about celebrating the achievements of people with disabilities but it is also an opportunity for our disability sector to get together and collaborate," she said.

 

