An old, but new gallery opens in Ulmarra

Caitlan Charles | 2nd Apr 2017 11:52 AM
Marc McIntyre and Steve Pickering
Marc McIntyre and Steve Pickering

THE RESTORATION of the Coldstream Gallery in Ulmarra has been a labour of love for new owners Steve Pickering and Marc McIntyre.

From hand sanding the floor to scrubbing the ceiling clean, the new faces to the Ulmarra community have made a huge impact to the historical building.

Moving to Ulmarra just before Christmas from Sydney, they have been working tirelessly to get the gallery open for the Plunge festival.

"We were sick of Sydney, it was just too busy and too crowded, so we were looking for an opportunity in a more rural area,” Mr Pickering said.

"We had friends in this area and we happened to find the beautiful building that we've got and we decided it would be a top spot for a gallery.

"That's what it used to be in the olden days, we thought we'd just do a refresh of it and it's just been the best decision ever.”

The demand for galleries in the area only cemented the idea of opening one for Mr Pickering and Mr McIntyre.

"There are galleries around already but there are rules that people have to follow to put their work into those galleries, and there are people who just can't follow those rules,” Mr Pickering said.

"We are open to anybody in the local area who wants to display their work, we will give them three months and see how it goes.

"Like the woodworkers are a great example, they do such amazing work and they really only get one chance to showcase it at the Jacaranda festival, year round, seven days a week.”

Before arriving in the Clarence Valley Mr Pickering worked in IT in the corporate world and Mr McIntyre owned his own cleaning business.

"It was just a fill in job that I ended up doing for 14 years, and I just had enough,” Mr McIntyre said.

"I was a colour specialist for a few years,” Mr Pickering added.

"I think that's given me a good background to run a gallery.”

But now they are settled in and loving every moment of their new life in Ulmarra.

"The people here have just been really beautiful,” Mr McIntyre said.

"We've had full support from every single person.

"Coming here as couple, we had reservations moving to a regional area out of the city and I've never felt safer in my whole life.

"The people of Ulmarra should pat themselves on the back, they are beautiful people.

"I can't get over it, I never realised how fantastic village life would be, I had no idea.”

"I've never felt more welcome in my whole life,” Mr Pickering added.

While the flooding in some parts of Northern NSW stopped artists bringing their works to the gallery opening, people from all over the Clarence Valley and even parts of western Sydney arrived to help support Mr Pickering and Mr McIntyre in their new venture.

The Coldstream Gallery owners wanted to highlight that they were open to showing any type of artist.

"If there are any younger people who haven't got anywhere to exhibit yet, we'd love to talk to them, because the young people are where it's all heading, they need somewhere to be able to exhibit their works and we'd love to help them do that,” Mr Pickering said.

