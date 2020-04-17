An out-of-the-box solution for local youth

THINKING OUTSIDE THE SQUARE: A file photo of New School of Arts Youth workers Jeremy and Amber in front of one of the successful Out of the Box shipping containers.

THINKING OUTSIDE THE SQUARE: A file photo of New School of Arts Youth workers Jeremy and Amber in front of one of the successful Out of the Box shipping containers.

TO GET ready for the post coronavirus era, three significant grants have been awarded to the council to enhance amenities for younger Clarence Valley residents, artists and develop local indigenous culture.

“The NSW Government is providing Clarence Valley Council around $250,000 for three terrific projects,” MP Chris Gulaptis said.

“One is the relocation and activation of the successful Out of the Box program and involves moving two shipping containers that will be fitted out as youth hubs from Market Square to the existing Grafton skate park.”

The hub will provide services such as breakfast programs, pop-up playgroups and other fun activities.

Mr Gulaptis said the second grant would help the Clarence Valley’s three Aboriginal nations have their language celebrated through public art and signage.

“The Bundjalung, Gumbaynggirr and Yaegl nations will each form a language group, encouraging participation from their communities and deciding what language representations could be used for public ­artwork and signage,” he said.

A third grant will promote local indigenous culture and support Clarence Valley artists with public artworks in the Grafton Bridge precinct, such as welcoming visitors with “hello” in each language and public art to celebrate this historical structure.

Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons said he was delighted to receive funding for the projects.

“These projects will provide connection for the young people of Grafton through a dedicated youth space, opportunities for artists and creatives of the Clarence Valley to create public art and, importantly, an ­opportunity for our Aboriginal community to protect and share their languages with the broader public,” Cr Simmons said.

“Each of these provide opportunity for the whole Clarence Valley community to benefit, enjoy and learn something through the results of these projects.”