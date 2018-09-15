An oval upgrade for the good of the community

Kids from Iluka Public School will enjoy playing sports on Ken Leeson Oval even more after an upgrade.

KEN LEESON Oval Iluka will be getting a face-lift all thanks to funding from the state government and Clarence Valley Council.

The grants will fund the upgrade which include the regrade of the level field and provide much-needed irrigation.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis announced the NSW state government's $150,000 grant and said it's a welcomed upgrade and change.

He said he had first-hand experience on the grounds when he used to play almost 30 years ago and remembers the condition of the surface.

Matthew Farrell who is associated with all sports in Iluka said it's a positive for all sporting organisations here.

He describes the current surface of the sporting grounds as very uneven.

"It's in dire need of development as it's safety hazard,” he said.

He said the irrigation works will also help the grass stay green.

He said the grounds get a rough workout in the soccer and rugby seasons and will be a great asset for the community.

"It should attract more players and will allow the club to host more finals on the grounds,” he said.

The Oval is also used by Iluka Public School a fair bit and Principal Phillip Bradmore said the better conditions will attract more to play sport.

The school currently use the grounds for cross country, athletics, and public school knock-out competitions.

He said the sacrifice of losing the oval during the construction will be worth it in the long run.

Council will also contribute to the upgrade.