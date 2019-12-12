Menu
Check out this un-bull-ievable sight at the local pub

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
12th Dec 2019 11:06 AM | Updated: 12:19 PM
'A BULL walks into a bar' - normally that's how a friendly joke would begin, but reality stepped in on Wednesday when one steer joined his owners for a coldie at the Gracemere Hotel.

After visiting elders at a local retirement village, Ben and Nicky Dobson from 4 Mile Farms stopped by the popular venue to wet their whistles, only this time they decided to bring along a third wheel - their loveable steer Norman.

Ben and Nicky Dobson bring their lovable steer, Norman to the popular venue for a coldie.
Together with hotel owner, Gavin Pitts they enjoyed a cold beer by the front entrance of the pub.

Meanwhile, the steer had begun to show he could behave himself on his first appearance at the venue.

"It was the quietest animal you'd ever seen," he said.

That was until Norman urinated on the floor … talk about hot p***.

Ben Dobson downs a beer on his steer, Norman.
But the crowd of patrons didn't seem to mind as they lined up to take photos with the steer.

Afterwards, Ben and Nicky joined Norman to have a look at the bottle shop before they left with a carton of Great Northern beer in hand.

Now that's one scene you don't get to see every day.

Gavin said the 4 Mile Farm team are active participants in the community, and "do a lot for the elderly and disabled".

