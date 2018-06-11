Speed demons spearhead Socceroos’ attack

IT'S the one area in which Australia can be confident of matching most teams - no wonder coach Bert van Marwijk has a need for speed.

It means an unlikely trio will lead the Socceroos' attack in their World Cup opener against France on Saturday night, with a brief to use that pace to harry Les Bleus as van Marwijk's team seeks to pull off a substantial upset.

If Robbie Kruse and Mathew Leckie are veterans of the Australian set-up, Andrew Nabbout has emerged as the central striker few would have predicted just weeks ago.

Leading the line against France would come in just his fifth appearance for his country - told to press every defender who gets on the ball, and seek to stretch the defence with runs in behind the back four in the immediate seconds after the Socceroos win the ball back.

"We've got pace to burn up top to really put defenders under pressure and the good thing is we've got an understanding, if one of us gets caught out of position, we automatically know to fill in for the other person," Nabbout said of his fledgling partnership with Kruse and Leckie.

"We've all got fitness and pace so we've been given that freedom to switch sometimes if we have to and it worked for us.

Bert’s ‘Speedsters’ will the Socceroos’ front three. Picture: Toby Zerna

"What's encouraging from an attacking point of view is that we're starting to get the combinations right, especially with Lecks and Krusey and Tomi (Rogic) behind me."

Nabbout's quiet confidence belies his international inexperience, but the 25-year-old was adamant there would be no sleepless nights ahead of taking on France on Saturday night.

"Not really. If I do get the honour to lead the line against France I'm going to keep doing what I've been doing these past few weeks: really put teams under pressure at the back, and pounce on every little error.

"I know France, given the talent and the names that they have, won't make too many errors, but it's my job to try to force them, and make the most of any that do happen.

"You get one chance at a World Cup when it comes around every four years. So we're going to give it everything - we'll go out with guns blazing in terms of the effort we put in.

"But importantly we have a strategy ands we will stick to it. Hopefully we can really put France and the rest of the teams in our group under pressure."