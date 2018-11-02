An urgent need to release

WHEN Jayden Hebbard isn't traipsing across Australia on tour with one of his many bands, you'll find him in the studio, creating the musical masterpiece that is Joe Terror.

For nearly two years, Jayden has been recording new songs and has amassed two albums' worth of material.

But for now, he's only releasing the aptly named An Urgent Release, and heading to The Pelican Playhouse on November 11 for his album launch tour.

"I've managed to record this new Joe (Terror) album while I was recording with the other projects,” Jayden said.

"I'm really excited about this new album, with the Joe Terror stuff I record everything by myself in my own time and I just had a big bunch of songs sitting there and I didn't know what I was doing to do.

"But all my mates said I had to release it.

"I've got my next Joe Terror album ready to go and recorded. I might release that early next year as well.”

This is, of course, in between working at a cafe, touring with The Stained Daisies and Tug.

"Living on the road is good fun. Me and Jack from The Stained Daisies are in all three acts together so by the end of November, we will have been on the road together for three months,” he said.

"It's good fun, we love it.”

But that's hardly out of the ordinary for the two, who both live together, along with the rest of The Stained Daises, in a house in Melbourne.

"It makes it much easier to get it all done, we can all come home from work and have sneaky practices,” he said.

"We're doing this tour differently to how we normally play Joe Terror shows though, Davo and I are touring as a two-piece and we're doing it as a stripped back, folky two-piece.

"It will be a different take on what the album is actually like.”

For Jayden, Joe Terror allows him to play whatever he wants, with no restrictions.

"All the band are quite different, the Daisies have got the raucous rock and roll thing, Tug is a progressive psychedelic rock thing and then Joe Terror is more of just me expressing myself in whatever way I want to, with no real limits,” he said.

"Being a part of all the acts, I'm really creatively satisfied.”

But despite the non-stop touring, Jayden said when this one is all over, he will probably just start planning the next one.

"I've got to go back to work as much as I can, they've been pretty understanding about everything. But we're also setting up a studio at home, we've got a massive desk so we'll be working on a few things next year,” he said.

"It's like a real cliched looking band house at the moment.”

Joe Terror will return to the Clarence Valley to play its usual haunt - The Pelican Playhouse, which Jayden says he is excited to play at once again.

"My good mate Colby Day is returning and he will be just off the back of his debut EP, so I'm excited to watch him,” he said.

Joe Terror will play The Pelican Playhouse on November 11 from 4pm. Tickets are available from Eventbrite for $12 online or $15 at the door.