Anacreon out to claim maiden win at CRJC today

MDN HCP: Four-year-old mare Anacreon hasn't been in Dwayne Schmidt's stables for long, but she has managed to impress and will have the chance to claim her maiden win this afternoon in the G.Creighton Fertiliser Spreader Maiden Handicap (1720m).

Anacreon is coming off a second place last start at Grafton and Schmidt said he was pleased with the run, which was the mare's first after a four-week break.

"I thought she might have been a bit soft going into that race and I expected her to be knocked back a bit, but she got to the front at the right time,” Schmidt said.

"She was just found wanting in the last little bit of the race, so hopefully she will improve on that and go one better today.

"Overall it was a good result. I was very pleased, especially given it was four weeks between runs.”

With today's race a stronger field, Schmidt said the galloper would have her work cut out for her.

"In saying that, I think she will be better for the run. I think she will strip fitter from last run and improve,” he said.

"We've got a good jockey on her in Luke Rolls and it's going to be a beautiful surface out on the track today, and it's her home track, so I think these things will work in her favour.”

Also racing today is fellow Schmidt-trained maiden Song of Luck, jumping from barrier five for the Holco Maiden Plate (1015m).

Also a recent addition to Schmidt's stables, the three-year-old filly posted a sixth place in her debut race for the trainer last start at Grafton.

"She has only had one run for the stable and ran a nice sixth place,” he said.

"This start she will be coming back in distance, which is not ideal, but I kept her as fresh as possible and I think she will be a good chance for a place today.”