Massive earthquake sparks tsunami warning
ROADS cracked, trees swayed and people sought shelter under desks as a 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit Anchorage, Alaska.
The earthquake prompted a tsunami warning, urging people in coastal zones of southern Alaskato move to higher ground immediately, but it was cancelled a short time later.
Video from Anchorage, Alaska. 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck outside of Anchorage. pic.twitter.com/WgXieCxaTH— Eric Paine (@ericpaine) November 30, 2018
Students took cover in a classroom and products were tossed from shelves in a grocery store as a 7.0 earthquake struck north of Anchorage, Alaska. https://t.co/bLjDvIA0Uf pic.twitter.com/OtNOLjG5Fe— ABC News (@ABC) November 30, 2018
The US Geological Survey reported the earthquake centre was about 12 kilometres north of Alaska's largest city.
@Alaska @AlaskaDOTPF @realDonaldTrump @fema Prayers and thoughts from NYC to Alaska! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vI5jpPqQui— Mike Weinberger (@Chief_Mike_NY) November 30, 2018
KTVA’s newsroom felt the blow of the earthquake this morning. #anchorage #alaska #earthquake #weather pic.twitter.com/d1SaxriGw9— Cassie Schirm (@cassieschirmtv) November 30, 2018
Carrs wasilla #Alaska #earthquake pic.twitter.com/FyXzt8xUfV— Daniel Ryan (@ranieldyan) November 30, 2018
SAD: 6.7 magnitude Earthquake hits Anchorage, Alaska and causes massive distraction.— 🇬🇭Nana Osei® (@nanaoseiike) November 30, 2018
Pray for Alaska. pic.twitter.com/tuYQqMjeKr
BREAKING: Officials have canceled a tsunami warning for southern Alaska that was issued following the 7.0-magnitude earthquake.— The Associated Press (@AP) November 30, 2018
I was just in the largest earthquake i've ever seen, the ~7.0 that hit off the coast of Alaska. So much destruction...— TheAndroidFromCyberLife (@TheAndroidFrom1) November 30, 2018
Here’s the 7.0 earthquake that hit Alaska today. Scary stuff. pic.twitter.com/OurxEL6nu8— Caleb Hull 🎅🏼🌲🎁 (@CalebJHull) November 30, 2018
How the #earthquake that devastated Anchorage, #Alaska appeared to a seismograph more than 3,000 miles away at @millersvilleu pic.twitter.com/axKQYQ38ko— Brian Lada (@wxlada) November 30, 2018
Sarah Palin says her "family is intact" but her "house is not", and "I imagine that’s the case for many, many others. So thankful to be safe; praying for our state following the earthquake."— NBC News (@NBCNews) November 30, 2018
Here’s the islanded car at the wrecked anchorage off ramp. pic.twitter.com/626As53hzF— Nat Herz (@Nat_Herz) November 30, 2018