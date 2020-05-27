Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Ancient language for new generation

27th May 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Giinagay,

During Term 1 students from Gillwinga Public School have been participating in language and culture lessons with Dean Loadsman. Students have learnt many new words in Gumbaynggirr.

They have fun learning language through playing games, singing songs and listening to Aboriginal stories about their culture, students especially enjoy when Dean brings traditional tools into the classroom such as his talking stick and didgeridoo.

Gumbaynggirr language class at Gillwinga Public.
Gumbaynggirr language class at Gillwinga Public.

Language has been implemented into other lessons throughout the classroom to ensure students understand and begin using Gumbaynggirr language. All students have shown enthusiasm and pride in being able to speak their traditional language.

This is the beginning of our student developing a deeper connection and understanding of Aboriginal/Gumbaynggirr language and culture.

This is what a couple of our students have said:

Azaria said, "I enjoyed when Dean taught us some songs in Gumbaynggirr language!"

Hazel commented, "We went outside and played some games. They were so much fun!"

clarence schools the deadly examiner
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Failed armed robber to learn his fate

        premium_icon Failed armed robber to learn his fate

        Crime South Grafton man who plead guilty to using a tyre iron to threaten a service station attended in a botched armed robbery to be sentenced

        • 27th May 2020 12:00 PM
        Best start to life for Clarence bubs

        premium_icon Best start to life for Clarence bubs

        News AMIHS in the Clarence Valley celebrated 10 years last year in November 2019...

        • 27th May 2020 12:00 PM
        Healing Centre serving the Clarence Valley community

        premium_icon Healing Centre serving the Clarence Valley community

        News The Clarence Valley Aboriginal Healing Centre (CVAHC) has been providing a service...

        • 27th May 2020 12:00 PM
        Elder recalls ALS when it listened to community

        premium_icon Elder recalls ALS when it listened to community

        News An Aboriginal Elder has a plan to show the new generation what the Aboriginal Legal...

        • 27th May 2020 12:00 PM