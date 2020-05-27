Ancient language for new generation

Giinagay,

During Term 1 students from Gillwinga Public School have been participating in language and culture lessons with Dean Loadsman. Students have learnt many new words in Gumbaynggirr.

They have fun learning language through playing games, singing songs and listening to Aboriginal stories about their culture, students especially enjoy when Dean brings traditional tools into the classroom such as his talking stick and didgeridoo.

Gumbaynggirr language class at Gillwinga Public.

Language has been implemented into other lessons throughout the classroom to ensure students understand and begin using Gumbaynggirr language. All students have shown enthusiasm and pride in being able to speak their traditional language.

This is the beginning of our student developing a deeper connection and understanding of Aboriginal/Gumbaynggirr language and culture.

This is what a couple of our students have said:

Azaria said, "I enjoyed when Dean taught us some songs in Gumbaynggirr language!"

Hazel commented, "We went outside and played some games. They were so much fun!"