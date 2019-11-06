Ancient themes through modern dance for South High students

FOR the South Grafton Aboriginal Dance Ensemble, their dances are more than just moves; they are a source of pride for their indigenous culture.

Performing at the Riverlight Festival last Friday to work choreographed by fellow student Tanisha Martin, there is a focus in their eyes that mirrors the message of their contemporary Aboriginal dance.

"Because the dances have a story, it really creates emotion and pride towards their culture,” South Grafton High School dance teacher Sarah Dewberry said.

"And they're so happy to celebrate their culture and showcase it in front of the community.”

For some of those students, they will get to express that to a much larger audience as they head to the Schools Spectacular in Sydney on November 22 and 23.

South Grafton High Aboriginal Ensemble perform on stage at Riverlight. Adam Hourigan

Ten students will be part in the Aboriginal dance troupe, with Damon Kirby and Jamal Laurie to take a feature role in the performance as part of the state ensemble.

"The two boys are in Sydney at the moment, and they've made three week-long trips to be tutored by the Bangarra dance company,” Ms Dewberry said.

"They've been in the State dance Festival, and now they'll prepare for the school spectacular.

Joined by the remaining eight students in the week before the performance, and Ms Dewberry said that competition is fierce for the parts in the show.

"The kids are inspired by the contemporary work, and the workshop we've done with Bengarra dance, and the involvement in the rekindling program,” she said. "They've learned so much from them.

"To be able to show off their culture is rewarding for them.”