Anderson preparing for Gold Coast move

HAVING conquered their Year 12 studies at Melbourne's Carey Grammar, best mates Noah Anderson and Matthew Rowell are ready to conquer a new challenge as they prepare for life in the AFL.

The pair are expected to be selected by Gold Coast Suns with the first two selections of Wednesday night's AFL national draft, continuing their football journey side by side.

The pair have not only been classmates and played alongside each other with Carey Grammar but have also come through the Oakleigh Chargers program together, played junior football with and against each other, and even won a basketball championship on the same team.

While their mates are living it up at schoolies celebrations in Byron Bay, Anderson and Rowell have been patiently awaiting the draft, which they will attend with their families at Marvel Stadium.

"There hasn't been any sleepless nights. I'm more just really excited," Anderson said.

"It's been a long time coming and this has always just been the end destination. There's been so many things ahead of it that you have to focus on, but now it's the next actual thing to tick off.

"All my mates are up in Byron and having a good time, but I've been texting them and keeping in touch. I'm sure they're having fun."

Gold Coast is expected to pick best mates Noah Anderson and Matt Rowell in the draft. Picture: Jay Town

Anderson and Rowell, who are midfielders with different strengths, have known they have been in the Suns' sights for some time and are excited for what the future holds if drafted to the club.

"If it is to fall that way then I'd be so excited," ­Anderson said.

"I've heard nothing but good things from people about the Suns.

"They've got a really exciting young list and it looks like they're heading in the right direction.

"So if it is to fall that way then I'd be so excited to get up there and get started."

However, Anderson said the pair had not got too carried away looking for property around Surfers Paradise just yet.

"We haven't got that far but maybe if things pan out that way we'll have to look into it," he said.

"But we've still got to get there first."