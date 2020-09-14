Menu
Andrew ‘airbrushed’ out of royal event

by Matt Wilkinson, The Sun
14th Sep 2020 7:56 AM

 

Scandal-hit Prince Andrew is being "airbrushed" out of events to mark the Duke of Edinburgh's 100th birthday.

He will not be invited to major celebrations and organisers have been told to avoid pictures of him in a photo exhibition, The Sun reports.

Prince Philip's team has also vetoed Andrew - one of his four children - from writing the introduction to the exhibition program, due to his links with billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew with Prince Philip.
An ­insider said: "There is a warning from up high to play down Andrew. He will be included as little as possible.

"It's not whitewashing history because you can't leave him out entirely. But it will not make a big deal of his relationship with the Duke of Edinburgh over the years.

"This is obviously proving difficult because he is his son and it's playing down his role in the family."

Philip turns 100 next June.

The photo exhibition is being run by the Royal Collection Trust which looks after art and displays across the UK's 13 royal residences.

The Trust said: "Plans are not yet confirmed."

Prince Andrew - already cut out of photos shared by Buckingham Palace for Princess Beatrice's wedding - stepped down from royal duties following a "car crash" TV interview over the Epstein saga last November.

 

His 60th birthday bash in February was cancelled amid claims by Virginia Giuffre that she slept with Andrew in 2001 after being trafficked to London at 17.

Andrew has always denied the claims. Epstein was found dead in jail last year after being arrested by the FBI.

 

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

 

Originally published as Andrew 'airbrushed' out of royal event

