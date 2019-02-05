Bogut heads NBL MVP nominations
ANDREW Bogut has been named as one of three Sydney Kings in the final 20-man list for the NBL's 2018/2019 Most Valuable Player award.
Bogut headlines the nominations for the Kings alongside backcourt duo Jerome Randle and Kevin Lisch.
Sydney have the equal most number of players nominated with three alongside Melbourne and Perth.
Bogut tops the 20-man MVP list that was voted on by a panel of former players and NBL journalists, including Shane Heal, Mark Worthington and Lachy Reid.
The former NBA champion has enjoyed a record-breaking maiden season with the Kings.
Bogut leads the league in blocks and rebounds, which is why he has also received a nomination for best defensive player.
He is aiming to become the first centre to win the NBL MVP since Chris Anstey with the Melbourne Tigers 12 years ago.
After two wins over Brisbane last weekend, Sydney have clinched their first playoff berth since 2013. The Kings host defending champions Melbourne United on Friday night before an away game against the Perth Wildcats on Sunday.
MVP nominees
Andrew Bogut
Brian Conklin
Bryce Cotton
Cameron Gliddon
Casper Ware
Daniel Johnson
DJ Newbill
DJ Kennedy
Jacob Wiley
Jerome Randle
Kevin Lisch
Lamar Patterson
Melo Trimble
Mitch McCarron
Nathan Sobey
Nicholas Kay
Shawn Long
Tai Wesley
Todd Blanchfield
Terrico White
