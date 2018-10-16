Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Andrew Fifita and Jason Taumalolo headline a strong Tongan team.
Andrew Fifita and Jason Taumalolo headline a strong Tongan team.
Rugby League

Fifita and JT headline strong Tonga team for Kangaroos clash

by Mark St John
16th Oct 2018 5:06 PM

TONGA have announced a strong team to take on Australia at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday.

Outspoken forward Andrew Fifita has been named at prop and Jason Taumalolo will take his place at lock.

Tonga will play their first match against Australia in front of a sold out crowd in Auckland.

The boom forward pack boasts the likes of Siosua Taukaeiaho, Addin Fonua-Blake and Tevita Pangai Junior.

Tonga will be hoping to hand Australia their first back-to-back defeats since 2015 and first loss to a team other than New Zealand, England and Great Britain since 1978.

Tonga team

1. Will Hopate, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Michael Jennings, 4. Solomone Kata, 5. David Fusitu'a, 6. Tuimoala Lolohea, 7. Ata Hingano, 8. Andrew Fifita, 9. Siliva Havili, 10. Siosua Taukaiaho, 11. Tevita Pangai Jr, 12. Sika Manu, 13. Jason Taumalolo. Interchange: 14. Sione Katoa, 15. Addin Fonua-Blake, 16. Joe Ofahengaue, 17. Peni Terepo. Reserves: 18. Konrad Hurrell, 19. Leivaha Pulu, 20. Robert Jennings, 21 Ben Murdoch-Masila

Related Items

Show More
andrew fifita jason taumalolo kangaroos nrl rugby league tonga

Top Stories

    SHARON EDWARDS: Supreme Court date set for murder trial

    premium_icon SHARON EDWARDS: Supreme Court date set for murder trial

    Crime THE MAN accused of murdering Grafton schoolteacher Sharon Edwards, her estranged husband John Edwards, will face trial in Sydney Supreme Court

    • 16th Oct 2018 4:30 PM
    11 Instagram-friendly spots in the Valley

    11 Instagram-friendly spots in the Valley

    Feature A list of the Clarence Valley's most picture perfect locations

    Are you ready for storm season?

    premium_icon Are you ready for storm season?

    Weather Local SES training to help wiht storms

    CALL OF DUTY: Yamba veteran steps up for his country

    premium_icon CALL OF DUTY: Yamba veteran steps up for his country

    Hockey DALY floored by selection in Australian over-75 side.

    Local Partners