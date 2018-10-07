Trade shock: Gaff rejects North offer

Andrew Gaff is consoled after missing out on West Coast’s premiership. Picture: AAP

WEST Coast's Andrew Gaff has made the huge call to stay with the Eagles.

The Herald Sun has confirmed the free agent has informed the club of his decision and is expected to sign a long-term deal worth around $900,000 a year.

North Melbourne had tried to lure the 26-year-old with multi-million-dollar offer but has missed out.

The Kangaroos were informed on Sunday.

It means the Roos have tried hard but ultimately failed to land another superstar midfielder after recently missing out on brilliant ballwinners Dustin Martin, Isaac Heeney, Adam Treloar and Josh Kelly.

However, the Roos are certain to go even harder at Kelly with another $1.5 million a year contract next season.

Kelly is out of contract at the end of next year.

But the Roos are still set for a busy fortnight as the club closes in on Port speedster Jared Polec, Gold Coast's Aaron Hall and GWS backman Jeremy Finlayson.

Gaff's signature is huge coup for Adam Simpson's men as the Eagles chase back-to-back flags next year.

He is one of the best wingman and most prolific ballwinners in the competition.

West Coast chief executive Trevor Nisbett said on Saturday the club was still waiting for an answer from Gaff and his management.

"Andrew has to make a decision very soon, so hopefully it's within the next 48 hours so that we can then start to plan what we do from there," Nisbett said.

Gaff did not speak about his future when he gave a speech at the club's John Worsfold Medal presentation on Friday night to accept his trophy for fifth place.

"The last week or so has been unbelievable to celebrate with all you guys. It's a special moment," Gaff said.

"I'd like to thank Simmo (coach Adam Simpson). He's there for me when things are going well and also when times are tough. I really appreciate your support throughout this difficult time for me."