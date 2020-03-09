Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Andrew hires ‘formidable’ lawyer to fight FBI

by New York Post
9th Mar 2020 6:12 AM

 

Besieged Prince Andrew has hired Britain's "most formidable" extradition lawyer to protect him against an FBI inquiry into his late billionaire paedophile chum Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York was publicly criticised by US authorities in January for repeatedly failing to co-operate with the ongoing investigation into Epstein's alleged sex crimes, the New York Post reports.

 

He is still so worried about being forced to talk, he is now hiring an "eminent team of lawyers" to "fend off" the FBI, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 60-year-old royal's legal team is led by Clare Montgomery, one of the UK's leading extradition lawyers who has represented world leaders, including former dictator Augusto Pinochet.

Ms Montgomery charges $A2000-an-hour and has been described as "the most formidable member of the bar".

 

Prince Andrew also directly hired Gary Bloxsome, a criminal defense solicitor who works international cases - and is a crisis-management specialist. "He's as sharp as a blade, he's absolutely brilliant," one acquaintance said.

Assembling the team shows just how "hugely seriously" the duke is taking the threat of legal moves to make him talk, sources say.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks jeffrey epstein law lawyer prince andrew

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why Annabel is joining the fight against cancer

        premium_icon Why Annabel is joining the fight against cancer

        Local Faces She's only 11, but Annabel Dungey has been waiting years for a chance to help people with a disease close to her heart

        OUT AND ABOUT: Grafton foodies have a feast

        premium_icon OUT AND ABOUT: Grafton foodies have a feast

        Community Did our photographer snap you at the Foodies Market Grafton on Sunday?

        South step up as Tuc-Cop take top in thrilling final round

        premium_icon South step up as Tuc-Cop take top in thrilling final round

        Cricket CRCA president praises teams for unbelievable end to 2019/20 regular season.

        Young Buccs earn FNC Colts representative call-up

        premium_icon Young Buccs earn FNC Colts representative call-up

        Rugby Union Yamba will have had eight players selected in Far North Coast sides for 2020