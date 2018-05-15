Menu
Silverchair lead singer Daniel Johns and Newcastle Knights star Andrew Johns on Mad Monday in 1997.
Celebrity

Johns’ Mad Monday Knight-mare

by Jai Bednall
15th May 2018 11:59 AM

MATTY Johns has some ripping Mad Monday tales - but this surely tops them all for star power.

The NRL great - who has seen his teammates tie down a red-headed troublemaker in the sun for hours and take the wheels off the car of a player who tried to leave early - has delivered another classic memory from his days with the Newcastle Knights.

It came after the biggest win in the club's history - the Knights 22-16 defeat of Manly in the 1997 Grand Final.

Celebrations were in full swing when Andrew Johns decided they needed some fresh entertainment.

The Johns happened to live just a few houses from another famous Aussie who shares their surname - Silverchair lead singer Daniel Johns - in Curry St, Merewether. 

"Joey broke into his house," Johns recalled on Triple M's The Grill Team on Tuesday morning.

"Daniel's mum found Andrew climbing through the window into the house and said, 'Andrew, just come through the front door.'

"So Andrew got Daniel, and Daniel came on our Mad Monday after we won the comp.

"He's been compared as far as genius is concerned to Brian Wilson. And there's only been a couple of people, Bach and Mozart, who were as good as Brian Wilson.

"Just imagine Mozart sitting on Mad Monday with the Newcastle Knights - unlikely. That's what it was, it was odd to have a genius there. He was horrified, Daniel, sitting there."

Andrew Johns drags Daniel Johns to Mad Monday.
Johns had previously revealed it was about 5am when Andrew attempted to break into the rock star's home.

"He went down and serenaded him with 'body and soul, I'm a freak, I'm a freak' and then dragged Daniel Johns out to Mad Monday.

"The poor kid ... I've never seen someone look so uncomfortable in my life.

"We are all saying ,'Come on mate, sing us a song' and he was like 'OK, what do you want to hear?' (and the response would be) 'Khe Sanh or something from the Angels!' ... (Johns:) Guys, I don't really know that."

It's not the only time Johns has struggled with being thrust into the spotlight, as he reveals during Tuesday night's Interview, hosted by Andrew Denton, on Channel 7.

