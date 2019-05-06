Broncos star leaves training screaming in pain

Hooker Andrew McCullough screams in pain as he holds his right knee as the Broncos train at Clive Berghofer Field ahead of the NRL Magic Round this Friday. Picture: Adam Head

The NRL plight of the Broncos has deepened after Andrew McCullough was carried off from training with a knee injury.

McCullough, also the incumbent Queensland hooker, yelled in pain when he crashed to the turf in a training drill on Monday morning.

Trainers helped him to the dressing room to be assessed before carrying him off the field.

Should McCullough be unable to play against Manly on Friday night coach Anthony Seibold has Jake Turpin as a hooker option with Kotoni Staggs a valuable dummy half.

McCullough injured his left knee last year and it was not a good sign when he yelled out in dismay.

Queensland are dreadfully short of hooker options with Jake Friend (biceps) unavailable for the entire series and Cameron smith vowing last week he would not be enticed into a comeback.

Hooker Andrew McCullough was eventually helped off the field in severe pain. Picture: Adam Head

McCullough, man of the match in Brisbaneâ€™s 38-6 loss to South Sydney last Thursday, and utility Ben Hunt are the hooking options for a worried maroons coach Kevin Walters.

The timing of a long-term injury for McCullough would thoroughly expose the Broncos in the position which would otherwise have been tailor made for Kodi Nikorima had he not been released last week to join the Warriors.