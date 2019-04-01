Ange breaks silence on why he quit Socceroos

Exactly four years ago Ange Postecoglou's Australian stocks couldn't be higher, almost snatching a famous away win over world champions Germany months after Asian Cup glory.

But 32 months on, as he was preparing to lead the Socceroos to a second FIFA World Cup, Postecoglou sensationally quit.

Now coaching Japanese club Yokohama F Marinos, Postecoglou admitted that he felt isolated, had flashbacks of past nightmares while reflecting on a love-hate relationship with Australian football.

"It's a difficult one. For me, there was a natural conclusion to things that took place that just felt it was the right time for me,'' Postecoglou said.

"After my Young Socceroos experience (sacked in 2007 after World Cup failure and an infamous Craig Foster interview), I never again was going to be in a position where I wasn't in control of my destiny.

"The regret would've been if I stayed on for the wrong reasons. It's not about individuals or people that I was working with (at) FFA or the board. Just me as a person."

Postecoglou embraces Tim Cahill after the Socceroos sealed their spot at the World Cup. Picture: Getty

THE ANGE STYLE

While Postcecoglou possesses impeccable results, he is driven by the swashbuckling style he implemented at Melbourne Victory before the Socceroos came calling.

"Using my own advice, I didn't take the Socceroos job because it was available. It was a generational change, the greats were getting to the end. There was a real opportunity with a new group to grow and try something different as a nation, with the way we play and do things,'' he said.

"That got chipped away. In the end, people made it very clear that all they were interested in was whether we'll qualify - nothing else mattered.

"At that point I thought, okay, let's qualify and then I can go off and do things again that were challenging for me.

Ange Postecoglou questioned the Socceroos tactics at the World Cup. Picture: Toby Zerna

"What was driving me was trying to create something. I knew it was going to be a tough ask to marry this idyllic view of how I wanted us to play football with the harsh reality of results. But I was confident I could do it.

"In the end I was the only one thinking that way. FFA weren't, the board wasn't. It's their right - they thought, great fantastic, nice words, but we just want to qualify for the World Cup because if we don't it's a disaster for the game."

THE EXIT

The Socceroos endured the longest, toughest route to Russia 2018 of the 32 qualifiers, ending with playoff wins over Syria and Honduras.

"I've heard people say 'he's quit, walked out'. The reality is, if we didn't qualify against Honduras, I was out of a job anyway. I don't think anyone would have shed tears,'' Postecoglou said.

"If my whole coaching tenure came down to those 180 minutes, that showed me where we we're at.

"It wasn't like (FFA) said here's eight years Ange, this is what we want you to do, how we want to play and evolve as a nation.

Ange Postecoglou farewells fans after qualifying for the 2018 World Cup. Picture. Phil Hillyard

"We started off that way, but then reality strikes.

"You've lost everything, then I sensed you maybe start losing the players because they're going 'is this going to work?'

"People said I walked out. No, hold on a second, I was put in charge after our national team had been beaten 6-0 two games in a row. That had never happened before in the game's history. We were at the lowest ebb.

"We went to (Brazil) where, okay we didn't win, but didn't get smacked.

"We won an Asian Cup and qualified for a World Cup in my four years - I think I ticked most boxes."

TURNING POINT

Postecoglou admitted 2016 was a crux.

"The seeds were planted 12 months out where the talk started changing around the team and people around and within the team, just started focusing on this one thing - qualifying,'' Postecoglou said.

"Things happened behind the scenes, some issues around budgeting, we started taking money here and there, had some internal conflicts. Usual discussions about prioritising funds.

"Then a couple of results didn't go our way, the public turns because of the commentary.

"I sensed there's going to be a natural conclusion. My fierce determination and desire was that it's going to be after we qualified.

"I certainly didn't see us not qualifying. I wouldn't have left before that - ultimately that was my brief."

Postecoglou at Gleebooks. Picture: Christian Gilles

HISTORY REPEATING

Australia had become accustomed to its national youth teams qualifying for FIFA youth world cups, hence Postecoglou was smashed for his 2006 failure.

History will show it was the start of a barren spell for Australian youth football. Postecoglou said that period defined him.

"I sensed I've been on that roller coaster before and people underestimate my seven years as Young Socceroos coach. As much as people want to write it off that I was a failure, was the greatest education for me because I saw what happens when a coach loses his power,'' he said.

"I lost my power, I saw what they did with Frank Farina. He was literally scratching for pennies and Guus Hiddink walks in and he gets private jets.

"Great, we got our greatest ever result. But you can't tell me one marries with the other - one coach has ultimate power, the other doesn't.

"Once I sense that that power goes, wherever I am, I will always move on, I don't care if I'm at the highest possible level. Because I know it's a trajectory to failure and more importantly I wouldn't be happy in the job."

RUSSIA REGRET

Postecoglou revealed that it was difficult watching the 2018 World Cup.

"Not great for a couple of reasons. The competitive side of you that wants to be there and have a crack at these team - I always fancied us, whoever we played, we'd have a crack,'' Postecoglou said.

"I didn't like the approach. People again didn't like my opinion, because it flew in the face of a well credentialed overseas coach (Bert van Marwijk).

Bert van Marwijk widely criticised for his use of Tim Cahill. Picture: AAP

"I never questioned the coach's credentials - fantastic record. That doesn't mean I agree with his approach. I never will.

"So then I'm watching it as a supporter, not as someone wishing I was there - I made the decision.

"I'm going, let's have a crack. What's wrong with that? Let's go down swinging 3-2 rather than losing 1-0 or drawing.

"From that point of view wasn't it wasn't great and I didn't expect it to be."

SOCCEROOS RETURN?

Postecoglou has virtually ruled out returning to the Socceroos post.

"I probably should never say never, but I don't think so,'' he said.

"It's been 20 good years of coaching and playing for another 10. A good 30 years we've had this relationship. I think that's enough.

"I still care about the game in Australia, I want it to keep improving and there's plenty of great people involved, friends of mine and people who I just respect enormously."

CHOPSTICKS, DOWNTOWN TOKYO

Postecoglou has moved his young family from Melbourne to Japan, and they have embraced the local culture - including chopsticks.

"We are loving the lifestyle, great for family. Moving to a new country poses obvious challenges, but it's been great, especially for the kids,'' Postecoglou said.

"It's very safe, Max is five and he walks to and from school with his friends. He and Alex (three) are outside quite often, playing football or baseball. They might come in for dinner and they're back outside again to run around until it's dark.

"(Wife) Georgia and I try and go to Tokyo and we sample different restaurants. Extraordinary, vibrant place."