Angela pays tribute to the Anzac women who served

ON Anzac Day, we pause to remember those who served for our country in armed forces.

For Year 9 Maclean High student Angela Moore, this year she decided to pay tribute to the women who served, whether in the forces or who stayed behind during war efforts.

Her essay, which she read to the Maclean RSL Sub-Branch Anac luncheon was declared as the winner of the annual Harry Lange memorial essay competition.

Angela wrote about how servicewomen and the mothers, daughters, sisters, wives and sweethearts who remain behind all make sacrifices in support the war effort. Her presentation was very warmly received by the servicewomen and the wives and widows of servicemen in attendance. Her essay declared that the ANZAC spirit is a legacy for all Australians. It emerges in times of crisis or hardship not just on the battlefield but also on the home front.

Accompanied by her proud parents, Angela read her winning essay to the veterans and families attending the ANZAC Day luncheon at the Maclean Services Club. Also present were Mayor Jim Simmons and MP for Clarence, Mr Chris Gulaptis, who presented Angela with her prize.

President of the Maclean RSL Sub-branch, Steve Walton, thanked Angela for her great work and said that the winners of the Junior and Middle school essay competition would be announced at the beginning of the new school term.