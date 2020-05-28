ANGELIC BRUCE: Late bloomer shares journey to the top

BOWLS :This week’s member to be featured in our series is one of the Yamba Bowling Club’s true champions and ambassadors of the sport, Bruce Angel.

Bruce has been an influencing factor at the club both on and off the greens. His undoubted bowling ability, mentorship and friendship has steered many new bowlers in the right direction and he has influenced many careers.

Bruce reluctantly agreed to participate in an online interview and with some assistance from his daughter, Natalie, currently residing in the United Kingdom.

DF: What other sports have you or do you play competitively?

BA: I have previously played competitive hockey and cricket, although these days I am in a constant competition to tease people, primarily my daughter, Natalie. I seem to do quite well and am considering going professional.

DF: At what age did you take up lawn bowls?

BA: I commenced playing lawn bowls when I was 62 years of age and it seems like I have been playing for an eternity. The body is starting to show signs of decay and I will have to go into the shop for a bit of work in the near future.

DF: Where and when did you first take up the game of lawn bowls and what was the driving motivation?

BA: I first took up the sport in Wagga Wagga. I wanted to set myself a new challenge, so I decided to take up another sport. After being told I was too short for pole vaulting and too small for rugby league, it was suggested that I should take up lawn bowls instead.

DF: How long have you been with the Yamba Bowling Club?

BA: I have had the good fortune to have been at the club for 11 years so far.

DF: What is your favourite feature about the club?

BA: The club is a great environment. The general club and the lawn bowls section both have excellent organisation with a remarkable crowd of members who always know how to have a good time. The level of competition is high and you always meet up with a character or two when involved.

DF: What positions do you hold within the club?

BA: Nothing at the moment. However, I was a pennant selector for a number of years and collectively we managed to eliminate the selection grumbles that can usually be associated with pennant selections. Communication is a great tool. Imagine a pennant season without squabbles about selections, unheard of.

DF: What has been your greatest achievement in the game?

BA: I’d like to say that I have been competitive over the years, although the simple fact that I can still beat some of the younger players out there is pretty satisfying. Especially when they call me the old man. I have been fortunate to have been involved in the Grade 5 pennant side that has made it to the state finals in the past two years. This is a great group of guys and all different characters, our manager, Cheryl, has also been a big part of our combined success and tries to keep the blokes in-line.

DF: What is your greatest regret in the game?

BA: Like most lawn bowlers, the answer to this question is not starting at a younger age.

DF: Who is the best bowler that you have played against in singles competition?

BA: It’s hard to name one person, and as Don Freeman hinted that I should mention him in the interview. I thought about naming him here. However, if I did, I wouldn’t be able to live with myself, so my answer to this perplexing question is: Brad Johnson. Brad is the best bowler at our club and has proven his talent at district, zone and state levels.

DF: Who is the best team-person with whom you have played?

BA: Earle Cochrane. Earle is a true competitor, gentleman and mate. In days gone by, Earle played Sheffield Shield cricket for New South Wales. Later he became a very competent, competitive and accomplished lawn bowler. I had the pleasure of playing with Earle at the 2018 State Pennant Finals and this marked Earle’s 50th consecutive year of pennant in lawn bowls pennant. Earle has since gone into self-imposed retirement. Hopefully, one day I will be able to entice him back onto the greens for a social game or two.

DF: Who is the most humorous player with which you have played?

BA: Peter Forrester – he tells some sick jokes, but as I also have a sick sense of humour, he is always making me laugh. There are a lot of want-to-be comedians at the club but they still have a bit of work to do before they are at Peter’s level.

DF: Which bowler in the world would you like to have a game with or against?

BA: I would love to have a game against Aaron Sherriff. It is always good to challenge yourself against the best and I could always say that it took a World Champion to beat me. To date Aaron has been avoiding me.

DF: Where is the strangest place that you have played lawn bowls?

BA: Lightning Ridge. I have been lucky enough to have played at the Lightning Ridge Black Opal Classic a few times. The location and competition are unique and if you haven’t been there, I strongly recommend that you do.

DF: What goals or ambitions do you have for your bowling career?

BA: It can get pretty competitive out there on the bowling green and as we all know; lawn bowls can also be a very dangerous sport as more people die playing lawn bowls than any other sport in the world. I really just want to survive.

DF: How would you improve the sport given the opportunity?

BA: I think as you get older in this game you should be given a handicap start in events both as a way of keeping us all competitive but also as a reward for having to put up with some of the over enthusiastic ‘young’uns’ coming into the sport. Honestly though, we need to make the game more attractive to a younger demographic if the game and the clubs are to survive. Shorter faster games, background music, crowd involvement are all great initiatives and we need to keeping searching for more ways to guarantee continued relevance. This break in bowls due to COVID-19 may actually be the stimulus for change and we should look at not just going back to the old ways when bowls returns fully.

DF: I look forward to getting back to the club and having a few games with Bruce as soon as possible. God knows that it is always good to have an angel on your side and Yamba is lucky to have you.

Joke of the week: Two women were talking about their husbands. The first woman says “my husband is an angel.” The second woman says “you’re lucky, mine’s still alive.”