Angelo Notaras has died, but he leaves a lasting legacy

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION: Angelo Notaras delivers the eulogy for his cousin Spiro Notaras in January 2016. Adam Hourigan

A FORMER Grafton man whose family name is intimately linked with the Clarence Valley has died at age 85.

Angelo Notaras OAM, who with his brothers John and Mitchell and cousin Spiro, refurbished Grafton's Saraton Theatre in 2010, died this morning after a short illness.

A friend of the family, the general manager of J Notaras and Sons sawmill, Donna Layton, said she had not heard any details from the family, other than Angelo had died in the early hours of Thursday.

"They will decide when they will make an announcement with all the details,” Ms Layton said.

She said the family consortium had combined to ensure they left Grafton with a fitting legacy in the Saraton Theatre.

"Angelo and Spiro were the frontmen for the project,” Ms Layton said. "But Angelo did most of the behind the scenes planning for the project, while Spiro was more hands on working with the builders.

Angelo Notaras was an inventor and businessman whose work with small engines spawned the highly successful Atom Industries.

He was also a passionate advocate for the Australian Greek community through the Kytherian Association of Australia.

In the 2014 Australia Day Honours, Angelo received the Medal of the Order of Australia in the General Division for his work with heritage buildings and the Australian and Greek communities.