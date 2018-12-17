Menu
Baby Tappers shake their cute little hips in Down in New Orleans.
Angels float across the stage

17th Dec 2018 7:06 PM
TO THEIR parents, all dancers look like angels on stage, but concert-goers at the Maclean Civic Hall got to see a real-life Angel join them under the lights.

Teacher Angel-Star Wilks joined her senior ballet troupe on stage as part of the Angel-Star's Studios dance studio two performances over the weekend.

The concert included experienced ballerinas to the tiny tots coming out on stage.

Some of their groups showed off for the first time the dances and skills they had learnt during the year.

