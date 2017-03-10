New helicopter in training for its big debut

FRIDAY 2.26pm: THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter would like to advise of the return of the new AW139 rescue helicopter to our area.

The new helicopter will be conducting training throughout the month of March from Lismore Airport to surrounding localities.

This training is vital for both flight and medical crews to become familiar with the new helicopter prior to the commencement of normal operations in April 2017.

The rescue helicopter service is always concerned about the effect noise has on local residents whenever the helicopter is required to conduct this form of training. The Service however aims to minimise exposure of the helicopter as much as possible, unfortunately safe areas of operation for training are limited.

The service said community support and patience through this period is greatly appreciated.

FRIDAY 12.15pm: THE new northern fleet of helicopters has begun service for NSW Ambulance as part of the NSW Government's $151.2 million state-wide Helicopter Retrieval Network.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard today visited the Belmont base for the Northern Zone helicopter services operated by NSW Ambulance and Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.

Mr Hazzard said a doctor and paramedic will be on every flight, with bases also operating at Lismore and Tamworth, delivering 24/7, faster emergency medical care to regional patients.

The northern zone fleet comprises four Agusta Westland 139 (AW139) helicopters.

"The new Helicopter Retrieval Network will improve coverage for rural, regional and remote NSW and deliver a world-class modern helicopter fleet for patients, no matter where they live," Mr Hazzard said.

"Our aeromedical doctors and paramedics provide an exemplary service to patients in all corners of the state, completing about 3000 patient missions a year."

NSW Ambulance Commissioner Dominic Morgan welcomed the continuing partnership with the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.

"I am confident this partnership will enable our highly qualified NSW Health helicopter doctors and paramedics to continue delivering exceptional out-of-hospital critical care to patients across the state," Mr Morgan said.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service Chief Executive Richard Jones said it marks the continuation of a long-term partnership.

"The Westpac Rescue Helicopter is an iconic and trusted service across northern NSW and beyond," Mr Jones.

"We are proud to work closely with NSW Ambulance and our corporate and community partners to deliver a world-class service 24 hours per day, 7 days per week."

The Northern Zone is one of two aeromedical retrieval zones in NSW, covering Newcastle, Lismore and Tamworth.

The Southern Zone, which includes Bankstown, Wollongong, Orange and Canberra, is operated by Toll Helicopters and began its contract in January.