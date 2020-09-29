Anger as noisy bin divers keep families awake at night

BREAKING bottles and tipping bins have become a familiar sound in the dead of night for some Gold Coasters - and frustrated locals have had enough.

Southport families say bin divers have become a regular occurrence in their once quiet streets, tipping over full bins in search of 10c refundable bottles.

While locals say they don't mind the rubbish being collected, the mess left behind and the constant noise by the rummaging has to stop.

Gold Coast father Grant Stephens said his children were regularly woken from their slumber by the unwelcome visitors, who he cannot get to move from the front of his property.

"It happens between midnight and five in the morning, you would think a garbage truck was there with the sound of bottles and cans," Mr Stephens said.

Gold Coast residents say their rubbish is regularly unloaded and rummaged through.

"People rock up and go through our rubbish, tipping it out onto the street, digging through it and then moving onto the next one.

"The noise keeps going and going, it's very painful for the kids who are at uni trying to sleep before they have an exam or need to study, it is always so late."

Mr Stephens said once the rubbish was sorted, most was generally returned to the bin but a mess still remained.

"There is usually some left over on your lawn, because it is done in the dark," he said.

"I also find it to be an invasion for privacy - they aren't just going through our recycle bins it is our general waste as well.

"I ask them to stop, but I don't get a response. They ignore you and keep going."

Frustrated about the situation the family has approached both police and the council on the matter, however given the rubbish is no longer on his property there is little that can be done.

Southport residents say they are sick of people going through their rubbish.

Mr Stephens also shared his frustration about the situation online only to be hit by criticism.

"I don't know what to do, I understand it might be how that person makes a living, but I also have to make a living and don't do it in the middle of the night to wake everyone up.

"Tradies have rules around when they can work because of noise, I don't see how this is any different."

A spokesperson for Gold Coast City Council said they were limited in what they could do.

"The City occasionally receives complaints of this nature however trespassing is a matter for QPS."

Previously Queensland Police have described the issue as a legal grey area.

While an individual may be charged for going onto someone's lawn/property, with public nuisance or trespass (in extreme circumstances), items left on the street for pick-up are not necessarily considered private property.

Proving that possession of a discarded item is theft could also prove difficult.

