Reality star comes out as pansexual

After splitting with ex-boyfriend Carlin Sterritt in July, former Bachelorette Angie Kent has admitted that she is pansexual.

During an interview with the Kyle and Jackie O show, the 30-year-old said that she "falls in love with a person, not the gender".

The confession urged radio host Kyle Sandilands to ask, "Have you ever been with a woman?"

"No I haven't, but I always said that I'd fall in love with a person, not the gender," Kent replied.

Angie Kent was the most recent Bachelorette. Picture: Channel 10

Sandilands then asked if she were "open to women," to which Kent replied that she was.

She went on to say that she has kissed women before.

"Yeah of course I have, it's the thing to do back on the Sunshine Coast! There's nothing else to do," she joked.

"I've always said since I was younger, I fall in love with the soul rather than a gender."

Kyle's radio host Jackie 'O' Henderson then asked the reality star if she meant she were pansexual, with Kent confirming that she was.

The definition of a pansexual is someone who is attracted to someone regardless of their sex or identity.

"There you go, I've got a label. I think it comes down to chemistry," Kent clarified.

It comes after the Gogglebox star split with Bachelorette winner Carlin recently, admitting it was because their "values didn't align".

Angie and Carlin while they dated.

"I'm more spiritual, carefree and wild, whereas he's a Christian boy. We're just different," she said.

The pair dated for 10 months following Angie's season of The Bachelorette.

Earlier this month, Carlin revealed that his insecurities also led to their break-up, saying that Kent's relationship with runner-up Timm Hanly got in the way.

The 32-year-old personal trainer spoke on the How To Life podcast about how he uncovered text messages between the two.

"She really cared for Timm. They were kind of messaging a little bit afterwards. I was trying to play it cool, like, 'It's fine, it's all good,'" he said.

"I was trying to be nice and I was trying to do the right thing," he said.

"And then more and more, her and Timm messaging each other, it just started to really eat me away."

It didn't help that as soon as he and Angie were able to live a normal life following The Bachelorette, she was almost immediately cast on Dancing With The Stars.

Angie Kent and Julian Caillon on DWTS.

"Then she goes onto the next show, Dancing With The Stars with this hot Italian dude and I'm like, 'Oh man this is not easy. He's a good looking dude!'

"She would train five hours a day with this guy, five days a week and then fly to Melbourne for four days and so I'm like, 'You get to spend so much more time with this guy. I'm still feeling pretty sh*t about having just watched you mack on with all these other dudes.'

"I wasn't ready for it. So we had a pretty difficult run," he said.

Originally published as Angie Kent comes out on air