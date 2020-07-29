FORMER Bachelorette Angie Kent has called out the "pretend daters" and "manipulators" who she claims used her season of the show to get on Bachelor in Paradise.

Kent, who recently announced her split from chosen beau Carlin Sterritt, shared an Instagram post while watching Tuesday's night episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

Another group of men from her season of The Bachelorette, including Jackson Garlick, who finished fourth, and Matt Whyatt, joined a long list of Kent's former Bachelors on the Channel 10 spin-off including her runner-up Timm Hanly and Ciarran Stott.

Angie Kent and Carlin during the finale of The Bachelorette Australia

"Me sitting here knowing that 98% of the fellas from my season were casted (sic) and only there to get onto BiP. This season should have been renamed '98% from Angie's Season of Bachelorette, in Paradise'" Kent wrote to Instagram.

"Love that for me. Oh well. I certainly gave it my all and learnt some swell little lessons about myself/ dating/ 'excellent pretend daters/ 'bro code'/ manipulators' and most importantly love … even if it wasn't my forever love! Still conquered my fear and surrendered to the scary L letter."

Angie Kent shares a post to Instagram while watching Bachelor in Paradise on Tuesday. Picture: Instagram

It comes after cast member Renee Bennett claimed last week that Stott's teary decision to leave Kent's season for family reasons was a guise to return home and continue his relationship with her.

On Tuesday night's episode Stott claimed Whyatt broke the "bro code" by taking ex-girlfriend Bennett on a date without his getting his permission.

Originally published as Angie Kent slams 'pretend daters' on Bachelor in Paradise