Anglers enjoy some time wetting a line

Nice 2kg tailor caught by Boe Hayne Saturday morning last week off Shark Bay. Photo: Iluka Bait and Tackle

FISHING activity is returning to more “normal” conditions as anglers take advantage of the space separation requirements by not sharing their favourite fishing spots.

Plenty of bream are being taken in the coloured water in the lower regions of the river, but most of the catches being taken above Maclean are catfish.

But again I repeat the advice given to me years ago by former long time resident of Woodford Island, Pud Clark, who claimed that in dirty conditions such as about his old home, catch a catfish, and use the gut as a bait for bream — a sure-fire method.

This week, Kevin Cook of Yamba weighed in a bream of 2.146kg taken on the Yamba Wall.

Kevin usually concentrates on jewfish and is often seen riding his pushbike and trailer from the wall with his take of the day dragging its tail over the edge.

Leslie Dickensen of Yamba fished the Middle Wall and returned with one of 990g — to my mind a better eating fish.

No whiting weighed in this week, but its place has been taken by flathead.

Top catch was scored by Alex Panetta of Yamba with a fish of 4.8kg taken on the Middle Wall.

Alex Panetta from Yamba with a solid 4.8kg flathead taken at the Middle Wall. Photo: Reeltime Charters

Dave Smith of Yamba fished the same area for one of 3.2kg, but John Pollock of Iluka took his fish of 2.9kg on Shark Bay.

Conditions were much better for the rock hopper and Bob Haynes of Iluka landed a tailor of 2kg also on Shark Bay

There was a good run of pelagics on both the northern and southern grounds.

Top fish was a long-tail tuna of 12.9kg taken by Paul Jackson of Yamba who fished the Yamba breakwall.

Jackson Grant from the Central Coast fished on the other side of the entrance from the Iluka wall and scored one of 11.4kg

Dan Pianti tried the northern grounds and returned with Spanish mackerel all around the 9.6kg mark

And after a slow weekend at Wooli ten days ago, things livened up with Todd Carroll landing a snapper of 8.27kg.