Anglers flourish as waters teem with flathead

Paul Jackson with a 15.4kg longtail tuna with a healthy shark bite out of it. Photo: Reeltime Charters Yamba

ANGLERS are taking advantage of the ability to go fishing despite the lockdown for most of the state.

This week has seen one of the strongest and widest spread of catches for some time.

The anglers based in Victoria who are banned from the activity must be looking north with envy.

However, local anglers must continue to observe the social distance requirements or the privilege will be lost.

Flathead dominates this week’s results, with most of the activity close to the entrance. Best was the 3.500kg taken by Phil Stoddard of Yamba at Whiting Beach.

Chris Singleton picked up his best, 1.900kg, on the Middle Wall with a lure.

Jacob Whitehall of Armidale landed his of 1.870kg in Iluka Bay, while Rick Young (2.200kg) and Josh Pollock (2.900kg) scored on Shark Bay.

There are reports of plenty of bream being taken although the only one weighed in was the 260g fish taken by Jacob Landringham who fished at Maclean.

Another member of the Landringham family, Tim, fished at the Broom for a whiting of 300g.

Blackfish catches have improved with quite a few being landed in Oyster Channel, almost at my front door.

Neighbour Greg Biffen landed one of 1.310kg, and Ben Tesler one of 1.265kg at Romiaka

However, best catch was the 1.406kg fish taken by Nev Johnson of Gulmarrad.

Mark Hooklyn of Grafton was another who fished Oyster for a mangrove jack of 2.960kg.

And for the first time for quite a few months, a bass was weighed in- the 1.378kg fish taken by Gordon Burton of Lawrence who fished his local waters.

Although he did not specify his secret spot, locals reported lots of the fish in Sportsmans Creek.

Pelagics dominated the offshore activity, with quite a few being taken off the breakwalls at the entrance to the river.

Leef Ives of Yamba scored a Spanish mackerel of 18.000kg off Angourie

Damien Cliff of Yamba did well on the local breakwall with long-tails between 11.000kg and 12.500kg

Paul Jackson landed one of 15.410kg from the same area

Jamie Hockley was the only one to weigh in a snapper- 6.000kg taken in Shark Bay.

Around Wooli there have been reports of snapper being taken near the headlands and the entrance to the river. as well as more long-tails.

Observers around the beaches also spotted quite a few tailor cutting through the close in surf.