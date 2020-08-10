Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Angourie's Harley Walters takes out the 2020 Under-16 NSW Junior Titles in Sawtell. Photo: Josh Brown / Surfing NSW.
Angourie's Harley Walters takes out the 2020 Under-16 NSW Junior Titles in Sawtell. Photo: Josh Brown / Surfing NSW.
Surfing

Angourie grom flies as Walters’ harbour another winner

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
10th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SURFING: Most of the nation’s surfing scene has heard of Australian Pro Junior champion Dakoda Walters, but younger brother Harley is starting to carve his own success.

The Angourie grommet joined Sawtell’s Rosie Smart on the podium after the pair took out the under-16 NSW Junior State Titles at Coffs Harbour’s Sawtell Beach on Sunday.

Harley‘s campaign through the competition hit its peak in the final, with the goofy-footer shining in the dreamy three-foot righthanders.

Angourie's Harley Walters takes out the 2020 Under-16 NSW Junior Titles in Sawtell. Photo: Josh Brown / Surfing NSW.
Angourie's Harley Walters takes out the 2020 Under-16 NSW Junior Titles in Sawtell. Photo: Josh Brown / Surfing NSW.

Harley showed similar skills to talented brother Dakoda as he posted a near-perfect 9.23 wave score early in the heat, which ultimately allowed him to gain the upper-hand in the final.

Runner-up Winter Vincent also shone in the final, posting a respectable 14.33 two-wave heat total, but was unable to find the necessary 9.14 score needed to take the lead off Walters.

Sawtell's Rosie Smart takes out the 2020 Under-16 NSW Junior Titles on home turf. Photo: Josh Brown / Surfing NSW.
Sawtell's Rosie Smart takes out the 2020 Under-16 NSW Junior Titles on home turf. Photo: Josh Brown / Surfing NSW.

Local competitor Smart claimed the title on home soil, surfing a solid heat over the course of her finals campaign.

Smart gained the upper hand in the heat thanks to a near-perfect 9.00 wave score that allowed her to gain the edge on her closest rivals and take the win.

Holly Wishart (Werri) will be heading home with her head held high after finishing in the runner-up position. Wishart put on a valiant performance but was unable to find the 8.51 wave score needed to snatch away Smart’s lead.

Wooli talent Carly Shanahan will be gunning for a title of her own when the finals of the under-18 Woolworths NSW Junior State Titles wrap up at Sawtell today

RESULTS

Under-16 Boys

1 – Harley Walters (Angourie)

2 – Winter Vincent (Manly)

3 – Xavier Bryce (Narrabeen)

4 – Riley Munro (Tweed Heads)

Under-16 Girls

1 – Rosie Smart (Sawtell)

2 – Holly Wishart (Werri)

3 – Keira Buckpitt (Culburra)

4 – Quincy Symonds (Tweed Heads)

clarence surfing harley walters junior state titles rosie smart
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pay rise makes local government more attractive says council

        Premium Content Pay rise makes local government more attractive says council

        Council News Clarence Valley Council anticipates more people getting involved in local government following pay rise

        Plan to create jobs, end critical shortage of social housing

        Premium Content Plan to create jobs, end critical shortage of social housing

        News ‘There are 800 people in the electorate of Page who don’t have a safe, secure place...

        REVEALED: How you can use an iPad for free

        Premium Content REVEALED: How you can use an iPad for free

        Information Service allows over-50s to borrow an iPad to use to stay connected at home

        Bobcats bounce back in long-awaited home return

        Premium Content Bobcats bounce back in long-awaited home return

        Soccer Maclean makes home advantage count in testing battle with Alstonville FC.