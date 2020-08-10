Angourie grom flies as Walters’ harbour another winner

Angourie's Harley Walters takes out the 2020 Under-16 NSW Junior Titles in Sawtell. Photo: Josh Brown / Surfing NSW.

SURFING: Most of the nation’s surfing scene has heard of Australian Pro Junior champion Dakoda Walters, but younger brother Harley is starting to carve his own success.

The Angourie grommet joined Sawtell’s Rosie Smart on the podium after the pair took out the under-16 NSW Junior State Titles at Coffs Harbour’s Sawtell Beach on Sunday.

Harley‘s campaign through the competition hit its peak in the final, with the goofy-footer shining in the dreamy three-foot righthanders.

Harley showed similar skills to talented brother Dakoda as he posted a near-perfect 9.23 wave score early in the heat, which ultimately allowed him to gain the upper-hand in the final.

Runner-up Winter Vincent also shone in the final, posting a respectable 14.33 two-wave heat total, but was unable to find the necessary 9.14 score needed to take the lead off Walters.

Sawtell's Rosie Smart takes out the 2020 Under-16 NSW Junior Titles on home turf. Photo: Josh Brown / Surfing NSW.

Local competitor Smart claimed the title on home soil, surfing a solid heat over the course of her finals campaign.

Smart gained the upper hand in the heat thanks to a near-perfect 9.00 wave score that allowed her to gain the edge on her closest rivals and take the win.

Holly Wishart (Werri) will be heading home with her head held high after finishing in the runner-up position. Wishart put on a valiant performance but was unable to find the 8.51 wave score needed to snatch away Smart’s lead.

Wooli talent Carly Shanahan will be gunning for a title of her own when the finals of the under-18 Woolworths NSW Junior State Titles wrap up at Sawtell today

RESULTS

Under-16 Boys

1 – Harley Walters (Angourie)

2 – Winter Vincent (Manly)

3 – Xavier Bryce (Narrabeen)

4 – Riley Munro (Tweed Heads)

Under-16 Girls

1 – Rosie Smart (Sawtell)

2 – Holly Wishart (Werri)

3 – Keira Buckpitt (Culburra)

4 – Quincy Symonds (Tweed Heads)