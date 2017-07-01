Angourie grom set to take on D'Bah today

SURFING: Angourie surfer Dakoda Walters has been singled out as one to watch in this year's Billabong Occy's Grom Comp on the southern end of the Gold Coast, but a quad injury at school has put his entry in doubt.

Father and coach Jeremy Walters told The Daily Examiner yesterday his son had arrived at Duranbah for the competition, along with more than 180 of the best junior surfers from around the globe, but a free surf beforehand would determine whether he would paddle out in the heat today.

"He tore his quad muscle on Monday and hasn't surfed in a week," he said.

"It's a grade one tear, which has a 7-10 day turnaround, but we've been to the physio a few times and (the physiotherapist) is confident he can do it.

"I'm just going to go down and take him for one paddle to see if he can."

Providing all goes well, Dakoda's first heat in the Blue Ribbon 16 & Under Boys division will see him go head to head tomorrow morning with Japanese grom Toi Tanaka, Lennox Heads surfer Mikey McDonagh and Kwiw Tane Bowden.

The rest of the of the competition will be held over the next six days.

Walters said Dakoda felt right at home on the break, known to locals as D'Bah, and would put "his all" into each heat.

"We haven't paid much attention to who he's up against, because he's against himself right now, but having a week out of water is not going to put him in bad form," Walters said.

"If he's 90% he'll probably have a go. If he gets a go he'll do his best and try his hardest.

"He's surfed D'Bah lots and done quite well in the event before."

Whatever comes from this year's grom cup, it will be just the start for Dakoda.

The day after the event finishes, the young Billabong-sponsored rider is flying to America and Mexico to shoot with the Billabong team.

Newly sponsored Billabong team rider Wooli's Carly Shanahan will also head to Duranbah today to tackle the Occy Grom Comp.