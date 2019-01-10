Angourie surfer Dakoda Walters shines on single fin

FINE FIN-ISH: Angourie surfer Dakoda Walters carves back on a wave during the annual Burleigh Head Boardriders Single Fin Festival at the weekend.

SURFING: Angourie rising star Dakoda Walters has kickstarted the year, finishing second in the under-18s event at the annual Burleigh Heads Boardriders Single Fin Classic.

In what was his third attempt at the tournament, the Billabong team rider was unstoppable through the heats before taking out the second semi-final with a massive two-wave score of 17.

But he would miss out on a last-minute chance to take the final of the tournament, finishing runner-up to fellow North Coast junior Harrison Hoskin.

"It was a good way to start at what is the funnest competition of the year I think,” Walters said.

"It's not super serious with everyone riding the pre-1985 single fins, but at the same time everyone is still trying their best to surf well.

"It's a really fun dynamic. The difference with riding the single fins compared to the thrusters I grew up on is huge. Growing up on thrusters you get used to turning on the outside fin so when it is not there you need to turn off the rails more.

"The extra foam in the board and weight give it a different feeling but it's good fun and makes you think differently in the surf.”

Walters had entered the competition with plenty of ideas after spending most of the holidays among the waves.

"I haven't been surfing single fins much, but I have just been surfing heaps,” he said.

"I had a good semi and got lots of good waves, but in the final I couldn't really find a good one. But I was happy to come second.

"It's a good way to start the year but it is more of a fun event. I didn't surf a lot of contests last year so it was fun just going back to surfing heats and hopefully I go well this weekend.”

Fresh off a three-week tour to Hawaii for the annual Billabong Pipe Masters event last month, Walters will compete at this weekend's Hydralyte Pro Junior Series event at Stradbroke Island.

Walters will be joined at the event by Wooli surfing sensation Carly Shanahan who is also gearing up for another year on the Pro Junior tour.