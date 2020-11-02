Angourie surfer finishes second in Gold Coast Pro event

Angourie surfer Chris Zaffis surfing in the final of the men's division of the Australian Open of Surfing Gold Coast Pro.

ANGOURIE surfer Chris Zaffis has claimed a podium finish at the Australian Open of Surfing Gold Coast Pro yesterday, taking out second place in the Open Men division.

Held at Duranbah Beach in 2-3 foot offshore conditions, two times Red Bull Airborne Qualifier champion Aaron Kelly (Sunshine Beach) took flight in the men’s final, proving why he is one of the world’s leading aerial surfers.

Kelly launched an enormous air reverse to earn a 9.87 out of a possible 10 points to take the lead half way through the heat. Kelly was able to back up his near perfect score with a 4.4 to win over Zaffis, Alister Reginato (Alexandra Headland) and Quinn Bruce (Coolangatta).

Aaron Kelly (Sunshine Beach) took flight in the men's final to win over Chris Zaffis (Angourie), Alister Reginato (Alexandra Headland) and Quinn Bruce (Coolangatta).

Zaffis won his semi-final heat with a score of 13.23, and managed 12.56 in the final behind Kelly’s final total of 14.27.

“I have been waiting all day to get an air section like that. To get one in the final was so epic! It scored a near perfect ten so the judges must have really liked that one.” Kelly said.

“There were so many incredible surfers here and they were all surfing so well. I can’t believe I took the win and it was so awesome having all my friends here to celebrate it with.”