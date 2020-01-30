Angourie surfing star starts year with a win

Angourie surfer Dakoda Walters pulls off a move during his winning ride in the Red Bull Airborne qualifier.

SURFING: Angourie rising surfing star Dakoda Walters has taken out the Red Bull Airborne Qualifier in Maroubra Beach.

The Angourie natural-footer shone in the minuscule conditions, consistently nailing an array of high flying and innovative aerial maneuvers.

As a result, Walters earned a spot into the 2020 Red Bull Airborne event which will be held at the Corona Open World Surf League Championship Tour event on the Gold Coast.

This latest win is Dakoda's first for 2020, following a stellar run through 2019 that saw him win three Pro Junior events.

"This is a bit surreal and I can't describe how pumped I am to win this," said Walters.

"I look up to so many of the guys who surf in the Airborne events and I got pretty stoked seeing it all last year.

"Hopefully, we can get some decent waves on the Gold Coast when it runs."

Walters will surf alongside some of surfing's biggest and best aerialists in the event that runs from March 26 - April 5.

All results are listed below:

1 - Dakoda Walters (Angourie, NSW)

2 - Ben Penny (Manly, NSW)

3 - Joel Vaughan (Bateau Bay, NSW)

4 - Zack McMahon (Evans Head, NSW)

5 - Theo Julitte (France)

6 - Jay Occhilupo (Gold Coast, Qld)

The surfing action continues at Maroubra today with the WSL set to return to Sydney this week for the Carve Pro men's and women's Qualifying Series (QS) 1000 event.

The elite four-day event has attracted an international field of over 120 competitors and will play as stop one of the three QS events in this years Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series.

The 2020 Carve Pro Maroubra QS1,000 will run from January 29 to February 1. Days two-to-four will be broadcast live at www.worldsurfleague.com

The Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series was developed for Australian and International surfers to gain ranking points and prize money on the WSL Qualifying Series.

The series also creates a NSW coastal road trip for all to explore the variety of waves, visit local communities and enjoy NSW surfing culture.

The 2020 Carve Pro is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.

The event will also be proudly supported by Carve, Vissla, Randwick City Council, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Souths Juniors, SouthEnd Hotel, Mothernest, Storage King, AirAsia, H2Coco, Ecosol, WSL, and Surfing NSW.