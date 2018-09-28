Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cow at saleyards.
Cow at saleyards. Susanna Freymark
News

Angry cow sends man to hospital

JOSH PRESTON
by
28th Sep 2018 1:50 PM

A MAN was taken to Kingaroy Hospital after being charged by a cow at a Goomeri property this morning.

Emergency services first received word of the attack at approximately 9:59am and arrived on scene soon after.

They found the victim suffering from head and neck injuries after being charged and knocked to the ground by the cow at a Maudsley St address.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was in a stable condition and would be taken to hospital for further evaluations.

angry cow charging cow cow attack editors picks goomeri gympie news gympie region kingaroy hospital when animals attack
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Police set to be out in force this long weekend

    Police set to be out in force this long weekend

    News Operation Pariac will target alcohol-related violence and anti-social behaviour from today

    • 28th Sep 2018 1:45 PM
    Jacaranda's fringe festival set to rock and roll

    Jacaranda's fringe festival set to rock and roll

    Entertainment JACAROK's message is loud and clear... they're back

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    News School holidays yet to officially start but highway is clogged

    BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Slater-gate divides league lovers

    premium_icon BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Slater-gate divides league lovers

    Rugby League WAS it justice for Billy, or has the NRL lost its mind?

    Local Partners