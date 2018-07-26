Menu
CONVICTED: Gina Margaret Boyton, 54, fronted Maryborough Magistrates Court.
Angry patient yells at staff, throws rocks at hospital

26th Jul 2018 12:01 AM

AN ENRAGED hospital patient, who threatened to kill health workers and threw rocks at the building, has been fined in court.

Hospital staff have a hard enough job as it is, but during her trip to Maryborough Hospital in April, Gina Margaret Boyton made their work even more difficult.

The 54-year-old pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday to two counts of public nuisance and three drug-related charges.

The court heard that upon her arrival to the hospital, Boyton demanded counter staff give her pain relief medication.

Later in the night, Boyton made several threats to staff who were trying to help her.

She then walked away on foot after being informed police would be called before she proceeded to throw rocks at the hospital building.

She was also caught with marijuana twice in a matter of hours. Defence lawyer Travis George said Boyton, who is diagnosed with bipolar, was experiencing a drug-induced manic phase at the time.

"She instructs she'd stopped her medication for bipolar," Mr George said. Mr George indicated that Boyton, who sat quietly during the court proceeding, was not in a manic phase now, and had resumed taking her medication.

The Maryborough woman was convicted and fined $1700.

