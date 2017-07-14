Angus Young thinks ACCA/DACCA rocks and so will you

Australia's Internationally Accliamed AC/DC Show ACCA/DACCA is heading to the Clarence for one big night.

IF you can't see AC/DC see ACCA/DACCA. Endorsements for tribute bands don't come any better than that except when that thumbs up comes from the original band. In ACCA/DACCA's case it was the legendary Angus Young who floored them with that accolade which surprisingly isn't tattooed to their chests.

So take Angus's word for it... you ain't seen nothin' unless you've seen ACCA/DACCA, Australia's Internationally Acclaimed AC/DC Show.

When it comes to tribute bands you've seen all the claims, the ultimate, the biggest, Australia's No. 1 yada yada yada.

But ACCA/DACCA are in a league of their own.

It's not so much a tribute or cover band, this is a full-blown show, cannons, bells, bagpipes, all the whistles. You will believe Bon and Brian are there as ACCA/DACCA transcend both eras of the biggest and loudest band in the world.

It's a monster of show that will leave you feeling like you've just witnessed something special, a world premiere right on your doorstep.

To celebrate the long-running Australian-based show as they return from their third triumphant world tour ACCA/DACCA Will take to the stage for a massive two hour+ set covering all those hits from '74 to the present day. Starring 18-year-old guitar prodigy Jess Attard as Angus, this show is huge, only to be surpassed by the great AC/DC themselves.

ACCA/DACCA have toured through France, Prague, Czech Republic, Finland, Netherlands, Lithuania, and Ireland, playing to crowds of 5000 plus head-banging sweat-drenched raging punters, set to return to Europe for another assault of the hard rockin' senses in October this year.

So do yourself a favour and catch them right in the Clarence as they rock and roll their way through this spectacular stage show that is sure to have you shakin' all night long.