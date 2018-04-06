Activists refuse to leave piggery, negotiators called in

UPDATE 10AM: Police negotiators have been called in as activists refuse to leave the piggery facility on a Sunshine Coast farm.

At 4.30am today 68 animal liberation activists entered a pig shed at Glasshouse Country Farms, Beerburrum, and locked themselves inside.

Some activists have since complied with police directions and manager requests to leave the building at Glasshouse Country Farms, with about 35 protesters remaining inside.

Workers arriving at the piggery unlocked the door to find the protesters inside, with video on social media showing the initial confrontation between a worker and activists in the building's doorway.

Activists have refused to leave a Sunshine Coast farm's piggery. Contributed

Police arrived at the scene about 7.40am, and specialist police negotiators have since been tasked with convincing the protesters to leave the building.

Management have also since re-entered the building to speak with the protesters.

The Daily has attempted to contact Glasshouse Country Farms for comment, but management has not answered phone calls.

BREAKING: Almost 70 animal liberation activists have entered and locked themselves inside a pig shed at a Sunshine Coast farm, as part of a protest against the meat industry.

The Meat the Victims protest was launched early this morning, with another 40 activists demonstrating outside the facility.

"At 4.30am this morning, 68 animal liberation activists peacefully entered Glasshouse Country Farms in Beerburrum," the group said in a statement.

"The activists, who have come together from all over Australia, have locked down inside the facility to speak out against the injustices of the animal harming industry, and to stand in solidarity with the animals."

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police have arrived at the scene about 7.40am, and confirmed some of the activists were inside the shed "filming livestock and refusing to leave".

The group is demanding the media be let inside the shed to "show the public the truth" about the meat farming industry.

Activists have refused to leave a Sunshine Coast farm's piggery. Contributed

"The truth is being censored from the public while the animal harming industry perpetuates the 'humane myth'.

"Labels such as 'cage free', 'free range', 'grass fed', 'organic' and 'local' are used to deceive and mislead the public into believing animals are 'humanely raised'."

"Today over 100 activists are taking a stand to speak up for animals, and they vow to continue to do so until the animal harming industry is permanently shut down."

The group has released photos from inside the shed showing activists wearing shirts reading, "One has a moral responsibility to disobey unjust laws."