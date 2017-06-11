Animal art collection on show at Yamba Museum

This Friday night, the Yamba Museum will open an exhibition with some shows so real you can reach out and touch it.

The 'Animals and Us' exhibition explores animal-human relationships from a range of different perspectives.

Museum President Marea Buist is pretty excited to see the doors open on this exhibition which has been in the planning for more than a year.

"The selected themes we have chosen for this exhibition are, Animals - in Space, Farming, War, Films/Cartoons, Chinese Zodiac, Introduced, Companion, Medical and Marketing and we look at the social, emotional and scientific implications of how humans understand and interact with animals in our everyday lives” Mrs Buist said.

The themes will be explored through informative text panels, photos and selected objects to form the collection.

Objects were sought from the museum membership, the local community and other museums and we have got a very diverse and interactive display.

Along with the animal exhibition a local tattoo artist had weighed in to the creative aspect of this exhibition.

Mrs Buist said that local tattoo artist Squall & Anchor and friends have said animal tattoos are among the most popular types of tattoos with a huge collection of designs and all of them are steeped in myth and religion.

Every animal imaginable has its own spiritual connotation and takes on a different meaning for different cultures. Images of gods have been characterised in animal forms from Egyptian gods with their jackal heads to Aboriginal totems”.

The 'Animals and Us' exhibition is aimed at people of all ages, animal lovers, schools and community groups.

"We love the idea of having animals to pat and nurse so much we decided to have a public program on Saturday June 17,where we will have the Old McDonalds Farm from Queensland, cattle dogs and sheep yarding with Mitch Davis, alpacas from Robert and Kathryn Werry and a display of spinning from the Maclean Spinners & Weavers," Mrs Buist said.

The 'Animals & Us' exhibition opening will be at 6pm, Friday June 16 at the Yamba Museum and The Old Kirk.

The public program is on Saturday, June 17 from 11am at the Yamba Museum with museum and exhibition entry $5, with children free.