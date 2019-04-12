Menu
A woman is appealing her sentence for animal cruelty charges.
Crime

Animal cruelty offender appeals her prison sentence

Liana Turner
by
12th Apr 2019 10:30 AM
A NORTHERN Rivers woman will today face an appeal hearing for her sentence over serious animal cruelty offences.

Leah Angela Braid, 50, of Bonalbo, was last year convicted of three counts of failing to provide proper and sufficient food to an animal and two counts of failing to provide vet treatment to an animal she was in charge of.

The charges were laid after the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals attended Braid's property to find a horse and foal, both severely malnourished.

Braid's solicitor, Rod Behan, has told Lismore District Court submissions are expected to span half an hour.

A representative of the RSPCA is present in court for the hearing.

Braid was sentenced before Casino Local Court to mostly-concurrent prison terms of three months in August.

The last of those sentences was due to expire on December 28.

But she was released on bail pending an appeal of that sentence.

At the time of the offences last year, she was already on a section 9 bond for previous animal cruelty offences.

The hearing is expected to proceed before Judge Wells later this morning.

