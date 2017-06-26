Animals exhibit shared history

Erin Roesmal and Ely Parr are at the Yamba Museum 'Animals and Us' Fun Day on Saturday, 17th June, 2017.

SINCE the dawn of time, animals and humans have shared a common history, and it's this bond between the two that is being explored as part of Yamba Museum's Animals and Us exhibition, which will run until July 30.

Yamba Museum president Marea Buist said the live animal menagerie last weekend connected with the theme of examining how people interact with animals.

"We had different themes, from animals in war, space, cartoons and films through to pets and companion dogs, feral animals and also animals worked on the farm," she said.

"There was quite a large scope in just that sort of thing. We just thought to attract other people and to get a difference audience and dynamic happening we thought of Old McDonalds Farm."

The Animals and Us exhibition is aimed at people of all ages, animal lovers, schools and community groups.

Despite almost cancelling their live animal exhibit last weekend because of the rain, Mrs Buist said it was a good thing they decided to go ahead with it.

"It's just as well we did, we started at 11am and it was fine and went to 2pm when it finished and we had just got packed up and it started raining," she said.

"Other than that, we had a tremendous amount of people come, and a lot of children, and people who probably would never have come to the museum before too. I've never seen as many prams in the museum at once.

"It was just delightful because all the kids played in the pen with the animals and you could just see the sheer delight on the faces of the adults, whether they were connected to the children or not. It was a really good feeling."