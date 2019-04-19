How you could adopt a Storybook Farm pet

Alegra the Maremma at the RSPCA. Picture: RSPCA Facebook

WEEKS after 37 animals were seized from disgraced charity Storybook Farm, the RSPCA has started to look for new homes for some of the animals.

At least two former Storybook dogs are available for adoption, a Maremma called Alegra and Matthew, a blind staffy.

The former Gold Coast-based charity had moved up to north Brisbane in the past year before the RSPCA raided the property last month in response to neglect complaints.

Two people were charged with 84 instances of animal cruelty and neglect offences.

At the time, inspectors at the property said the conditions the animals were kept in were "horrendous."

A dalmatian called Barry was euthanised the same day, with a horse also put down in the following days.

Matthew the blind staffy is up for adoption. Picture: RSPCA Facebook

Yesterday, the RSPCA announced some of the animals living at the property would soon be ready for new homes, reminding potential adopters that "these pets have ended up at Storybook due to a number of different personal circumstances."

A dachshund called Frankie has been returned to his previous owners, while a number of other Storybook Farm animals remain in care.

Alegra is 1.5 years old and is described as a "sweet, shy girl who is looking for a home that has maremma experience."

The RSPCA would prefer she go home without children or other animals and an inside/outside home because she adores humans.

Matthew is five years old and is mostly blind.

In his description, the RSPCA writes that he will need understanding and patient owners because he can be anxious. He would also be open to a doggy friend.

Both dogs cost $320 to adopt and are vaccinated, desexed, de-wormed, health checked and microchipped.