Jennifer Aniston attacked over cover shoot ‘fail’
Jennifer Aniston fans are upset that the 50-year-old star looks unrecognisable in her latest magazine cover shoot.
The former "Friends" actress appears on the October 2019 multicover issue of InStyle. The star is featured in a variety of looks and poses, in images released in advance this week to the official InStyle Instagram account.
"Jennifer Aniston has been a beacon of American glamour for the past 25 years, and now she's stretching her boundaries. In a series of five newsstand covers (just try to choose a favourite), she channels iconic beauty looks from the '60s and '70s," the first image's photo caption reads.
Jennifer Aniston has been a beacon of American glamour for the past 25 years, and now she’s stretching her boundaries. In a series of five newsstand covers (just try to choose a favorite), she channels iconic beauty looks from the ‘60s and ‘70s. Read the full interview from our October beauty issue at the link in bio, and stay tuned for more cover shots. I Photographed by @michaelthompsonstudio; Styled by @juliavonboehm; Story by @kerrybombe
However, Fox News reports, what's getting more attention than the fashion from commenters, is that the actress appears very airbrushed in some of the snaps. A handful of commenters quickly seized the opportunity to call the magazine out for heavily editing the image.
"Beautiful cover, but why is she ten shades darker than she really is," one user wrote.
"k but where is Jennifer Aniston? This ain't her," another wrote.
Jennifer Aniston’s been stepping outside her comfort zone recently, both as a ‘60s bombshell 🎀 in our October beauty issue and on the set of her new Apple TV+ series @themorningshow — her most complex role to date. “We’re addressing the ugly truths of how men have treated women in our society, particularly in the workplace all these years,” she tells @kerrybombe. “We sold it in the summer, and then Harvey Weinstein happened in the fall...Reese and I were like, ‘The show is writing itself.’ It was as if the universe were begging for this patriarchal society to be exposed.” Full story at the link in bio. I Photographed by @michaelthompsonstudio; Styled by @juliavonboehm
"Where is the lovely Jennifer Aniston? This photo editor should be fired," a third user commented.
"She is gorgeous n has natural beauty. What u did to her on this cover is insulting to her," someone else noted.
"I get that these covers are supposed to be channelling the glamour of yesteryear but that 'glamour' routinely marginalised women of colour for white women (whether made tan or otherwise)," one Instagram user, Patricia Birch, commented on the photo.
There’s a Jen for every mood in our October beauty issue, but she’s the queen of consistency in her everyday life — whether you’re talking style choices or who’s in her inner circle. “Some people would call it playing it safe, but I know when I’m comfortable with something [or someone] and when I’m not,” she tells @kerrybombe. More images of Jen as you’ve never seen her at the link in bio. I Photographed by @michaelthompsonstudio; Styled by @juliavonboehm
"Seeing Jennifer Aniston several shades darker than normal reminds me of that legacy. In 2019, if you want a brown-skinned woman on your cover, put a brown-skinned woman on your cover."
While there are several users lambasting the magazine for photoshopping the actress' natural beauty, most of the comments across all five cover images are positive and complimentary toward the actress.
The magazine has not commented on whether Aniston's skin tone was darkened through tanning, makeup or Photoshop.
The star is of course best known for her role as Rachel Green on the hit 90s sitcom, but this year she's changing things up by taking on an entirely new role in Apple's forthcoming streaming series "The Morning Show."
With a milestone birthday behind her and a new show on the horizon, Jennifer Aniston feels more in control than ever. “Women were never allowed to have power. Power feels sexy to me today, as does women’s intelligence and how capable and creative they are.” More from our October beauty issue at the link in bio. I Photographed by @michaelthompsonstudio; Styled by @juliavonboehm; Story by @kerrybombe
In it, she plays a daytime host who is thrust into the public eye after replacing a longtime TV personality who has been accused of sexual misconduct.
"The show gives you a behind-the-curtain peek at a lot of things - what it takes to pull off a morning show, the unique lifestyle of these anchors, the obsession with celebrity culture, and humanity in the midst of corruption. Plus we're addressing the ugly truths of how men have treated women in our society, particularly in the workplace, for all these years," Aniston told InStyle of the series.
Cheers to Jennifer Aniston — the woman has a lot to be proud of. “When we found out that we were among the first shows to be bought by Apple, @ReeseWitherspoon and I both had this pinch-me moment,” she tells @kerrybombe. “The first women to help launch a network as actors and producers, having a beautiful piece of that pie that we really earned and deserved. We had a big toast to that.” Full story from our October issue at the link in bio. I Photographed by @michaelthompsonstudio; Styled by @juliavonboehm
"We're looking at the ways in which we've all normalised this behaviour and how we're all by-products of our environment, having grown up with sexism encoded in our messaging, however extreme or subtle. This show looks at how a culture of silence can slowly evolve and how we sometimes participate without even realising it."
This article originally appeared on Fox News and is republished here with permission.