Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Peter Hollingworth with his wife Ann at a 2008 event.
Peter Hollingworth with his wife Ann at a 2008 event.
News

Wife of former Governor-General missing

by Ed Gardiner
13th Apr 2018 6:14 AM

THERE are fears for the safety of Ann Hollingworth, wife of former Governor-General Peter Hollingworth, after she went missing in Malvern last night.

Kathleen Ann Hollingworth is missing. Picture: Victoria Police
Kathleen Ann Hollingworth is missing. Picture: Victoria Police

The 81-year-old was last seen outside her home at about 9:30pm.

Family members are concerned for Ann's welfare and describe her disappearance as out of character.

She was last seen wearing a purple jacket, floral top, black pants, black shoes and was carrying a black handbag.

 

Peter Hollingworth served as Governor-General of Australia from 2001-2003.

Investigators have released an image of Ann.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Malvern Police Station on 8823 5600.

ed.gardiner@news.com.au

@edjgardiner

ann hollingworth governor general missing peter hollingworth

Top Stories

    GAMES BOOST: Tourism benefits from Gold Coast exodus

    GAMES BOOST: Tourism benefits from Gold Coast exodus

    News STREAMS of Queenslanders have descended coastal northern NSW towns such as Yamba to escape the chaos of the Commonwealth Games.

    • 13th Apr 2018 6:23 AM
    House DA threatens to set new precedent for coastal village

    House DA threatens to set new precedent for coastal village

    Council News Council set to approve house that does not fully comply with DCP

    KERBSIDE CLEANUP: Find out when your rubbish goes out

    KERBSIDE CLEANUP: Find out when your rubbish goes out

    Council News Dates released for annual council hard rubbish collection

    • 13th Apr 2018 6:22 AM
    Planets align to bring Hearfield back to Rugby Park

    Planets align to bring Hearfield back to Rugby Park

    Rugby Union REDMEN Number 8 impressed in his first game back after 11 years.

    • 13th Apr 2018 6:00 AM

    Local Partners