The woman behind Clive Palmer
CLIVE Palmer's wife tends to shy away from the spotlight - but today, it's unlikely she will be able to avoid it.
The billionaire's other half is scheduled to give evidence in the Federal Court at a public examination into the $300 million collapse of his company, Queensland Nickel, in 2016.
It is the second time she has been called into the witness box to recall events associated with her husband's business affairs - the last time was more than two years ago.
So who is Anna Palmer, and how did she become involved with one of Australia's richest men, 20 years her senior?
Mrs Palmer moved to Australia in 1993 at the age of 18 from her native Bulgaria to marry her fiancé, Andrew Topalov.
Mr Palmer, who is worth almost $2 billion according to Forbes' latest rich list, walked her down the aisle.
At the time, he was a friend of Mr Topalov and the young bride's parents could not make it over in time for the wedding, so he graciously stepped in to give her away.
More than a decade later, Mr Palmer's beloved first wife Sue died from cancer and Mr Topalov died from melanoma.
Grief brought the pair together.
"He contacted me first through Andrew's brother to say that if there's anything I needed - he offered help I guess, and from what I understand he offered help to a couple of his other friends and families who were in that situation. There was also another friend of his that died of cancer in that time," she told ABC's Australian Story in 2012.
"I had never really spoken to him or had a conversation with Clive at that stage. But it was very nice of him to contact me later on, and we had dinner with him and (his children) Mike and Emily.
"They were all very nice and he was quite understanding, much of a relief to be able to speak to someone else without them wondering, being awkward I guess."
They married in 2007 before having two children together - Mary and Lucy.
"I mean, I was very grateful that anyone would want to spend any time at all with me, you know?" Mr Palmer told Australian Story.
"Let alone someone as attractive and as vital as she was and she is."
Mrs Palmer's husband may be well known in business circles, but she is no slouch herself.
She is a qualified lawyer, and was once a chartered accountant at PricewaterhouseCoopers.
It's why she often has a hand in Mr Palmer's business affairs, including acting as a director of various companies at certain stages.
And that is what has landed her in court as a witness today.
Mrs Palmer replaced her husband as the sole director of his flagship company, Mineralogy, in October last year.
But the directorship was swapped back to Mr Palmer on February 27, just days after the court ordered his wife be summonsed for questioning.
The government-appointed liquidators of QN won a battle to question Mrs Palmer about Mineralogy's finances, as they chase money to pay back creditors, including the Federal Government.
A judge found Mrs Palmer had "some decision-making authority" concerning Mineralogy and pointed to evidence her husband gave in 2017 when asked if there were discussions to "dispose" of the proceeds of a huge financial windfall out of a WA court case with China-based Citic.
"No, I would have to consult with my wife on that. She is in charge of financial things," he said.
"I just - I am just a pawn in her hands.
"She obviously would have high on her agenda going shopping, I think, you know but I haven't got any intention … I live a frugal life."
Mr Palmer has embraced his wife's Bulgarian family, pulling them into his business affairs and even gifting her father more than $7 million.
He is known to be fiercely protective of his wife.
In 2017, when she was supporting him in court, Mr Palmer accused a cameraman of pushing her over in a media scrum.
The accusation was disputed, but nonetheless he requested the court for special access to the building.
That request was denied.
The Palmers will have to walk through the front doors of the Federal Court building in Brisbane's CBD today like everyone else, despite their extraordinary lives.