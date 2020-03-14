Menu
Annabel Dungey - World's Greatest Shave
Annabel's brave shave inspires others to make the cut

Kathryn Lewis
by
14th Mar 2020 10:27 AM
ANNABEL Dungey did more than chop off her locks and raise more than $3000 to fight blood cancer on Friday night, she inspired someone else to make the shave too.

After losing her grandfather to cancer when she was five, Annabel had been waiting six years to grow her hair long enough to do something to help others fighting the disease.

At the Clocktower Hotel on Friday, surrounded by proud family and friends, Annabel's teacher had the honours of making the cut.

"It feels weird not having lots of hair in my face," she said.

With the announcement Annabel had raised $650 to add to her $2500 tally, Clocktower bartender Sam Howard made the call to join in the cut, with the brave decision of letting Annabel do the honours. 

Annabel said she was proud to have inspired someone else to support the cause.

"It's good that I can do something to help other people," she said.

"I'm excited. I know I'm helping other who don't have the choice to loose their hair."

If you would like to support Annabel's cause you can donate here.

