Why Annabel is joining the fight against cancer

LITTLE LEGEND: 11-year-old Annabel Dungey is shaving her head for cancer after losing her grandfather to the disease six years ago.

ANNABEL Dungey was five years old when she lost her grandfather to bowel cancer, and immediately wanted to help others battling the disease.

After a six year wait of growing her blonde locks long enough to participate in the World's Greatest Shave, Annabel is nervous to make the big chop this Friday.

"Her and grandpa were incredibly close, a lot of kids a good rapport with their grandfather, but these two grew up together," Annabel's father Tyrone Dungey said.

"I have a photo of him in my room. When I was younger, in the yard they had a slide and we made a fort. If I asked him to play and he was having tea he would swallow it in one gulp so he could play," Annabel added.

Having already surpassed her initial fundraising goal of $1000, Annabel wants to hit $3000 and is well on her way with a current total sitting at $2180.

On Friday, Annabel will take a seat at the Clocktower Hotel for a special fundraising event where her teacher Tracey Carter will do the honours - and has warned Annabel she might shed a few tears in the process.

To help Annabel's cause donate here. The World's Great Shave event is at the Clocktower Hotel Friday March 13 from 6pm.